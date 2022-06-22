CellCore Kits Now Organized Into Easy-to-Follow, Problem-Focused Protocols
CellCore Releases Five Kit Protocols to Guide Patients Through Their Health Journeys
With these new kit protocols, CellCore practitioners will be able to provide easy-to-follow, focused protocols with minimal confusion and maximum impact.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health company CellCore Biosciences is promoting five different kit protocols to guide individuals through specific sequences and durations of taking their health kits. The specific sequences are designed to provide targeted support to help with patients’ unique health concerns.
— Dr. Jay Davidson, cofounder of Microbe Formulas
The new mini protocols, launched June 21st, offer an alternative to completing the Foundational or Comprehensive Protocols. These new kit protocols support drainage and detoxification while targeting specific concerns.*
Dr. Jay Davidson, CellCore co-founder, explains, “Everyone’s detox journey looks different, which is why protocols are not one-size-fits-all. These new mini protocols allow for easier customization with targeted kit collections. Our goal is to give our practitioners options to best help their patients improve strategically.”
The new mini protocols include the following:
C.A. Support Protocol — Designed to optimize digestion and the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome.* It promotes immunity, metabolism, nutrient absorption, and the body’s natural ability to detoxify.*
Detox Support Protocol — Designed to optimize drainage and mitochondrial function while promoting systemic detoxification.*
MYC Support Protocol — Designed to optimize drainage function, promote the body’s natural ability to detoxify, and support the gut microbiome, liver, mitochondria, and respiratory system.*
RAD Support Protocol — Designed to encourage cell repair and renewal, enhance energy production, and promote the body’s natural detoxification processes in the cells, gut, and tissues.*
Stomach Support Protocol — Designed to promote a balanced gut microbiome, digestive and stomach function, healthy bile flow, and the body’s natural detoxification processes.*
Dr. Jay adds, “With these new kit protocols, CellCore practitioners will be able to provide easy-to-follow, focused protocols with minimal confusion and maximum impact.”
Alongside the recently updated protocols, new kits, and new mini protocols, CellCore has also released Optimize A and Optimize B under the Kit section of the website. Optimize A and B are recommended next steps after completing a kit or protocol. They include health products to maintain progress made during a kit/protocol and continue promoting optimal wellness in day-to-day life.*
To learn more about all these newly released innovative health products, protocols, and kits, visit the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/collections/products).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
