Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Welcomes Elizabeth Bell as LCMS Business Development Executive (BDE)

LCMS Technical Expert Adds To Deep Commercial Team With Focus on Cannabis Analytical Segment

Elizabeth's extensive background in chromatography and mass spectrometry will play a key role in shaping ABS' presence in these (cannabis and toxicology) growth segments.” — Yuran Li, Directof of MS Commercial Operations

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today that Elizabeth Bell has been appointed to the position of LCMS BDE. Ms. Bell will be focused on the cannabis segment as well as supporting ABS’ full-line BDEs for confirmation testing opportunities.

Although Elizabeth’s efforts will primarily be dedicated to the cannabis analytical testing market, she will also contribute to driving lead generation, in-person and virtual sales calls, and the marketing and promotion of products and services to new and existing customers across all segments that ABS serves.

Ms. Bell comes from Agilent Technologies as a Field Service Engineer. She has a Ph. D. in Chemical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology and is exceptionally qualified for this new position at ABS.

Elizabeth commented, “Thank you to Alternative Biomedical Solutions for welcoming me to the team as a Business Development Executive for LCMS products. I am very excited to begin the next chapter of my career at ABS, and I cannot wait to contribute to and strengthen ABS's growing footprint.”

ABS Director of MS Commercial Operations, Yuran Li, stated, “We're delighted to have Elizabeth join the ABS team. ABS is focused on growing our presence in the clinical confirmation and cannabis testing market. Elizabeth's extensive background in chromatography and mass spectrometry will play a key role in shaping ABS' presence in these growth segments. We look forward to her success with ABS and our customers.”

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.