Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,752 in the last 365 days.

Taney County man shoots new state record sunfish

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Andrew Hunt of Hollister for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for redear sunfish. Hunt was bowfishing at Lake Taneycomo June 4 when he shot a 2-pound, 2-ounce fish. The previous record was a 2-pound, 1-ounce fish shot last year at Table Rock Lake.

“It’s pretty crazy because this was my first time bowfishing,” said Hunt. “It was my buddy’s 21st birthday and we decided to go bowfishing. We had a guide take us out on Table Rock Lake. We shot a few carp, but later went out to Taneycomo.”

Hunt said he wasn’t expecting to reel in a sunfish.

“I got up to the front of the boat and actually thought it was a big shad,” he said. “I reeled it in and said, ‘Well, that’s not a shad!’ The guide saw it and said, ‘I think you just got a record!’”

MDC staff verified the fish’s weight by using a certified scale at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson. This is the fourth state record fish recorded for 2022. Hunt plans to have the sunfish mounted.

Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.

For more information on state record fish, visit http://bit.ly/2efq1vl.

You just read:

Taney County man shoots new state record sunfish

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.