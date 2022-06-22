Taney County man shoots new state record sunfish

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Andrew Hunt of Hollister for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for redear sunfish. Hunt was bowfishing at Lake Taneycomo June 4 when he shot a 2-pound, 2-ounce fish. The previous record was a 2-pound, 1-ounce fish shot last year at Table Rock Lake.

“It’s pretty crazy because this was my first time bowfishing,” said Hunt. “It was my buddy’s 21st birthday and we decided to go bowfishing. We had a guide take us out on Table Rock Lake. We shot a few carp, but later went out to Taneycomo.”

Hunt said he wasn’t expecting to reel in a sunfish.

“I got up to the front of the boat and actually thought it was a big shad,” he said. “I reeled it in and said, ‘Well, that’s not a shad!’ The guide saw it and said, ‘I think you just got a record!’”

MDC staff verified the fish’s weight by using a certified scale at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson. This is the fourth state record fish recorded for 2022. Hunt plans to have the sunfish mounted.

Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.

For more information on state record fish, visit http://bit.ly/2efq1vl.