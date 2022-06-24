Chatarina Salomonsson, Describes the Painting Process as a “Magical Performance Without the Script”

Art by Catharina Salomonsson Art by Catharina Salomonsson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatarina Salomonsson has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from Sweden, this Visual Artist has earned world recognition for her creativity. She describes the Painting Process as a “Magical Performance Without the Script.”

Chatarina Salomonsson is a visual artist residing in Härnösand, on the coast of central Sweden. Raised by an emotionally unstable mother, Salmonsson was forced to live a nomadic life, spending part of her childhood in an orphanage. In her adult years, she experienced domestic abuse and became a strong advocate of female empowerment.

In the fall of 2018, her love affair with painting began. Celebrating the beauty and strength of women, Salomonsson depicts erotically-charged images of dancing couples, passionate lovers, and sensual nudes. Her lust for life oozes from every pore of the canvas, holding the viewer in a warm, sensual embrace. She favors acrylic paint, indulging in the versatility of the medium to create varying degrees of translucency and thickness.

Salomonsson describes the painting process as a “magical performance without the script.” Disappearing into an enchanting world of her own making, she provides a safe space for women to love and be loved.

Despite her relatively short career, Salomonsson counts numerous exhibitions in Europe and the United States, with many more in the works. In addition to painting, she channels her creativity through dance and theater acting.

Chatarina Salomonsson was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.



To learn more about this artist, please visit www.konst.se//Chatarina Salomonsson