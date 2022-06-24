Chatarina Salomonsson, Describes the Painting Process as a “Magical Performance Without the Script”

Art by Catharina Salomonsson

Art by Catharina Salomonsson

Art by Catharina Salomonsson

Art by Catharina Salomonsson

Chatarina Salomonsson favors acrylic paint, indulging in the versatility of the medium to create varying degrees of translucency and thickness.

Disappearing into the enchanting world of her own making, she provides a safe space for women to love and be loved.”
— Chatarina Salomonsson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatarina Salomonsson has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from Sweden, this Visual Artist has earned world recognition for her creativity. She describes the Painting Process as a “Magical Performance Without the Script.”

Chatarina Salomonsson is a visual artist residing in Härnösand, on the coast of central Sweden. Raised by an emotionally unstable mother, Salmonsson was forced to live a nomadic life, spending part of her childhood in an orphanage. In her adult years, she experienced domestic abuse and became a strong advocate of female empowerment.

In the fall of 2018, her love affair with painting began. Celebrating the beauty and strength of women, Salomonsson depicts erotically-charged images of dancing couples, passionate lovers, and sensual nudes. Her lust for life oozes from every pore of the canvas, holding the viewer in a warm, sensual embrace. She favors acrylic paint, indulging in the versatility of the medium to create varying degrees of translucency and thickness.

Salomonsson describes the painting process as a “magical performance without the script.” Disappearing into an enchanting world of her own making, she provides a safe space for women to love and be loved.

Despite her relatively short career, Salomonsson counts numerous exhibitions in Europe and the United States, with many more in the works. In addition to painting, she channels her creativity through dance and theater acting.

Chatarina Salomonsson was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.


To learn more about this artist, please visit www.konst.se//Chatarina Salomonsson

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Chatarina Salomonsson, Describes the Painting Process as a “Magical Performance Without the Script”

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Chatarina Salomonsson, Describes the Painting Process as a “Magical Performance Without the Script”
Aline Pouget's Artwork is Always Born from a Vision of Nature
Frank Hoeffler's Studio Sanctuary, a Place at Peace
View All Stories From This Author