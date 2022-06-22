Fiber Optics Market 2022 Growth Trends, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Growth CAGR of 9.40% Forecast by 2029
An optical fiber refers to a transparent and flexible fiber that is made by drawing glass or plastic and is utilized for transmitting light.
Global Fiber Optics Market was valued at USD 5.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.56 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Market Analysis and Size
In recent years, a rise in need for high-speed data is being witnessed due to the increased application of video services, online gaming and TV-on-demand. Fiber optic connector in telecom is being deployed among consumers for better performance output, and shift toward smaller, multi-fiber and more efficient connections.
“Product definition”
An optical fiber refers to a transparent and flexible fiber that is made by drawing glass or plastic and is utilized for transmitting light. This type of cable has numerous usages in fiber-optic communications, where they enable transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwidths than wire cables.
Prominent Market Players: Fiber Optics Market
TE Connectivity
Corning Incorporated
Molex
Amphenol Corporation
Infinite Electronics International, Inc.
Hitachi Information & Telecommunication Engineering, Ltd
Radiall
Delaire USA
Belden Inc.
Panduit
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Ratioplast-Electronics
RS COMPONENTS PTE LTD
3M
Nexans
LEONI AG
Glenair, Inc.
Extron
CommScope
Key Segmentation: Fiber Optics Market
Type
• Glass
• Plastic
Cable Type
• Single-Mode
• Multi-Mode
Application
• Communication
• Non-Communication
Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:
* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)
* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)
* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)
* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Fiber Optics Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
• Adoption of Fiber Optic Technology
The rise in the adoption of fiber optic technology across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of fiber optics market. The increase in the preference toward high bandwidth communication and expansion of healthcare sector have a positive impact on the market.
• Government Initiatives
The rise in the government funding for telecommunication infrastructure development accelerate the market growth. Government is investing in research for upgrading and enlarging the solicitation frontiers. Also, rise in awareness of the benefits of technology further drives the market growth.
• Military and Aerospace Applications
The high usage of fiber optic technology in military and aerospace, and railway application due to the increasing adoption of Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) further influence the market. The optical connector technology is used in military for a wide variety of sea, space, ground and air solicitations, such as ground support systems and avionics testing equipment modules in fighter planes.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the fiber optics market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions, undertaken by the benefactors of the telecommunication and network service providers extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, high investment cost and adoption of wireless broadband and other technologies are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, requirement of new infrastructure is projected to challenge the fiber optics market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
COVID-19 Impact on Fiber Optics Market
The COVID-19 had a negative impact on the fiber optics market owing to the strict lockdowns and social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. The economic uncertainty, partial shutdown of the business and low consumer confidence impacted demand fiber optics market. The supply chain got hampered during the pandemic along with delay logistics activities. However, the fiber optics market is expected to regain its pace during the post pandemic scenario due to the easing on the restrictions.
Recent Developments
Black Box had launched a new family of networking active optical cables as a part of offering optimizing data center in June’2020. The company also launched edge network applications. These cables assist in addressing the rise in demand for big data storage, cloud services and media streaming with offering support for SFP+, QSFP+, SFP and QSFP.
