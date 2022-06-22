Kate Boytek to perform with Country Star Easton Corbin at West Virginia Freedom Festival
I am so glad to be home and excited to be performing this week at the West Virginia Freedom Festival.”LOGAN, WV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Kate Boytek will be sharing the stage with country hitmaker Easton Corbin in her hometown of Logan, West Virginia, during the annual West Virginia Freedom Festival Wednesday, June 22nd. Kate performs at 6 PM followed by Easton Corbin at 8:30 PM.
— Singer-songwriter Kate Boytek
The West Virginia Freedom Festival in downtown Logan, West Virginia runs through June 25th and features dozens of family-friendly performances, food trucks, amusement park rides, stilt walkers, live music, and more. The festival will end with a bang Saturday night, June 25th, with an explosive fireworks show.
Easton Corbin first hit the country music charts in 2009 with his number one hit single “A Little More Country Than That.” The Trenton, Florida native has released five additional top ten singles. Corbin signed a new recording deal in January of this year with Stone Country Records. His latest single is “I Can’t Decide.” Corbin’s three previous albums with Mercury Records Nashville all reached the top five on the U.S. country charts.
Kate Boytek has a busy summer underway with headline performances at Rally on the Levee, The Boot, The Bucket Outdoor Amphitheater, songwriting and recording sessions in Nashville, and upcoming performances with Lo Cash, Drew Parker, Little Texas, and more. Boytek recently signed an artist development deal with PCG Universal and is managed by Washington D.C.-based Allen Media Strategies.
“I am so glad to be home and excited to be performing this week at the West Virginia Freedom Festival,” Boytek said. “I cannot tell you how grateful I am and how blessed I feel to be from Logan, West Virginia, and to perform for all of my hometown friends.”
For a full list of upcoming performances and events with Kate Boytek visit: https://kateboytekofficial.com/events-and-tour. For more information on the West Virginia Freedom Festival visit: https://www.facebook.com/WVFreedomFestival/.
Conner Woodruff
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
conner@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn