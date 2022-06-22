Surgical Operating Microscopes Market 2022 Top Key Players, Demands, Trends and Forecasts to 2029
Global Surgical Operating Microscopes Market, By Type (Systems (Microscopes), Visualization System and Accessories), Application (Neuro and Spine Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Ophthalmology, Gynaecology and Urology, Oncology, Otolaryngology, Dentistry, Others), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Ambulatory Services)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Analysis and Size
Neurosurgery and spine surgery was one of the major segments of the surgical operating microscopes market due to the increasing prevalence of brain disorders and the complexity of their treatment, advanced techniques involving the use of surgical microscopes have been adopted. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgical operating microscopes market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Operating microscopes' consistent positive performance has increased their application in the global industry. These items are simple to assemble, lightweight, and precise. Surgical microscopes are used in a variety of fields, including ENT surgery, dentistry, neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, and others.
Competitive Landscape and Surgical Operating Microscopes Market Share Analysis
The surgical operating microscopes market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to surgical operating microscopes market.
Study Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the Surgical Operating Microscopes Market, by technology, application, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the Surgical Operating Microscopes Market.
Major Players:-
Danaher (US)
Alcon Inc. (Switzerland)
Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd. (China)
ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Carl-Zeiss (Germany)
Ecleris (US)
Metall Zug AG (Switzerland)
KARL KAPS GMBH & CO. KG (Germany)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Labo America, Inc. (US)
Orion Health group of companies. (US)
Seiler Instrument Inc. (US)
Seliga Microscopes sp. Z o. O. (Poland)
Takagi Seiko (Japan)
Topcon (Japan)
Global Surgical Corporation (US)
Market Definition
A surgical operating microscope is an optical instrument that assists the surgeon in providing a high quality illuminated, magnified, and stereoscopic image of small particulates in the surgical area throughout the surgical process.
Surgical Operating Microscopes Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in the use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS)
The use of fluorescence imaging to guide surgeries at the molecular level, such as molecular navigation, is one of the most promising approaches. This phenomenon is used as an intraoperative visualisation tool to help the surgeon identify and delineate tumours in real time which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.
Technological developments
The availability and incorporation of advanced technologies accelerates the demand for surgical microscopes in hospitals in order to increase precision and improve illumination, allowing surgeons to efficiently visualise body anatomy will further accelerate the market growth.
Increase in the geriatric population
The global population is rapidly ageing as a result of lower birth rates and rising life expectancy. As a result, the prevalence of age-related chronic diseases and subsequent surgical interventions has increased, resulting in the market expansion.
Opportunities
In addition, the extended applications of operating microscopes is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the surgical operating microscopes market in the coming years.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the increased cost of advanced operating microscopes and high degree of technical skill might further challenge the growth of the surgical operating microscopes market in the near future.
This surgical operating microscopes market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Operating Microscopes Market
The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the surgical operating microscopes market. Surgical procedures have decreased in all countries, as the respective governments have advised hospitals and surgery centres to postpone or cancel elective procedures. Because of the rapid increase in coronavirus cases around the world, hospitals and other healthcare facilities were constantly treating coronavirus patients. However, in the post-COVID scenario, there is a growing demand for surgical microscopes.
Recent Development
In October 2020, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd. has introduced the OM-6 Operating Microscope. The OM-6 Operating Microscope, which was recently released, features the world's first LED light source in a compact/entry-level ophthalmic operating microscope.
Global Surgical Operating Microscopes Market Scope and Market Size
The surgical operating microscopes market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Systems (Microscopes)
Visualization System
Accessories
On the basis of type, the surgical operating microscopes market is segmented into systems (microscopes), visualization system and accessories.
Application
Neuro and Spine Surgery
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Ophthalmology
Gynaecology and Urology
Oncology
Otolaryngology
Dentistry
Others
On the basis application, the surgical operating microscopes market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology and urology, oncology, otolaryngology, dentistry and others.
End user
Hospitals
Speciality Clinics
Ambulatory Services
On the basis of end user, the surgical operating microscopes market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinics and ambulatory services.
Surgical Operating Microscopes Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The surgical operating microscopes market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the surgical operating microscopes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the surgical operating microscopes market due to the presence of an encouraging reimbursement framework for medical treatments and sophisticated healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the experienced neurosurgeons and cosmetic surgeons will further boost the growth of the surgical operating microscopes market in the region during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the surgical operating microscopes market due to the increase in the cases of ophthalmic disorders. Moreover, the rise in the medical tourism and the increasing in the surgeries performed in inpatient and outpatient settings is further anticipated to propel the growth of the surgical operating microscopes market in the region in the coming years.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The surgical operating microscopes market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for surgical operating microscopes market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the surgical operating microscopes market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
