From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO



On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers of the Maine State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Blue Hill for a report of a domestic disturbance involving an injured woman being held against her will. Peter Pfister, 27, was inside the residence, reportedly with firearms. The State Police Tactical Team and the State Police Crisis Negotiation Team responded to assist. As a result of an armed confrontation, Mr. Pfister was shot and killed outside the residence by Detective Scott Duff and Cpl. Caleb McGary of the State Police and Deputy Sheriff Dylan Hall of Hancock County.

The woman in the residence was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public

As is standard procedure in all deadly force incidents involving law enforcement, the two troopers and the deputy sheriff are on administrative leave. The cause and manner of the death of Mr. Pfister are part of the investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. The State Police and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are cooperating with the investigation.

No further information will be released during the pendency of the investigation

