New IUB Online Docket Comments/Objections Form Now Available in Electronic Filing System

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) actively encourages utility customers, stakeholders and members of the public to participate in cases (i.e. dockets) before the IUB. The most common method for individuals to participate and make their voices heard is providing written comments in dockets. Previously, interested persons were able to submit comments, objections, and letters of support related to certain dockets on the IUB website. As of June 22, 2022, the IUB has improved this process and now anyone can submit their comments, objections, and letters of support into dockets using a new online open docket comment form on the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS).

Currently, after a consumer submits their written comment through the online form, a PDF is generated summarizing the submission. That PDF is sent to an IUB managed inbox. From there, IUB staff manually upload the PDF into the docket in the Electronic Filing System (EFS). This process has several steps and when the volume of comments is high, the comments can experience processing delays. The new process will streamline the comments process and reduce the time between submission and upload to EFS. This new process will launch for all users later this month.

Notable Changes for the Public and Utilities: