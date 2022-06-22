Yamamoto NA to Appear at the 2022 Clean Show
Yamamoto NA, a premier industrial laundry equipment manufacturer, will be at the 2022 Clean Show to show popular products while debuting new cleaning machinery.BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamamoto North America, the North American partner of one of the world’s premier industrial laundry equipment manufacturers, will be hosting a booth at the 2022 Clean Show. This year marks the return of the Clean Show, as recent COVID restrictions made it challenging to host this convention in its previous form.
The Clean Show is North America’s largest exposition for laundering, dry cleaning, textile care services, supplies, and equipment. The convention creates a platform for cleaning industry professionals to network, educate, and show off the latest cleaning technology.
“For Yamamoto, nothing is bigger than the Clean Show,” says Joe Fleming, National Sales Manager at Yamamoto NA. “It was disappointing to see the Clean Show be postponed for the last few years. But I think that absence has created a lot of excitement and anticipation around this year’s Clean Show being the biggest yet!”
Before its two-year hiatus, the Clean Show had attracted over 11,000 attendees in 2019, with over 450 exhibitors and representation from 22 countries. Of the top products shown at the Clean Show, the majority consisted of washing and drying equipment, laundry folders, general cleaning technology and more.
“Now that the Clean Show is back, we wanted to make this year Yamamoto’s biggest showing,” Fleming continues. “Our booth is 1,500 square feet, the largest we’ve ever done, and we plan on showing off some of the newest Yamamoto tech, all the way from Japan.”
According to Fleming, Yamamoto plans on exhibiting their popular WUN Washers and WUD Combo Units alongside new equipment, including their FUT Laundry Folder and Coin-Operated laundry equipment.
“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s Clean Show, and we can’t wait to see our friends in the cleaning industry. If you plan on attending the show, stop by booth number 3144! We’d love to see you there.”
The 2022 Clean Show will be held in the Georgia World Congress Center at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, from July 30 to August 2. If attendees sign up before June 30, they can take advantage of reduced pricing for members and non-members.
Learn more about the 2022 Clean Show registrations and how to prepare by visiting their website at https://the-clean-show.us.messefrankfurt.com/us/en.html.
Yamamoto NA is the North American partner of Yamamoto, a laundry machinery manufacturing company based in Hiroshima, Japan. Yamamoto has created and innovated the latest commercial cleaning technology over the past 70 years. Their machinery is utilized in hotels, healthcare organizations, athletic operations, and industrial laundry facilities worldwide. You can contact Yamamoto NA by calling 866-204-0519. Their North America office is located at 205 South Lee St., Bloomington, IL 61701.
