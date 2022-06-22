Carbon Direct and Scope3 Partner to Decarbonize the Advertising Industry

Carbon management firm joins with media supply chain data company to make advertising the first entirely carbon neutral industry.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scope3 has selected Carbon Direct to build, procure, and manage a central portfolio of high-quality carbon removal projects. This partnership enables end-to-end carbon management for advertisers from carbon measurement and reporting to integrated carbon dioxide removal.

Scope3 will use Carbon Direct’s Purchasing API that enables organizations to build, run, and scale carbon programs seamlessly as well as offer carbon management services directly to their customers. Carbon Direct’s API supports rolling portfolios, one-time customer transactions or subscription programs, and traceable credit retirement verification – all backed by their team of over 40 of the world’s leading carbon scientists with expertise in all key areas of carbon management.

“The integration of our API with Scope3’s supply chain emissions data is a powerful step towards decarbonizing the advertising industry,” says Jonathan Goldberg, CEO of Carbon Direct. “We’re thrilled to be working with Brian O’Kelley and Scope3 to enable advertisers and publishers to mitigate their carbon footprint and contribute towards achieving our shared global climate goals.”

Scope3 is building the most comprehensive dataset for supply chain emissions to help companies factor emissions into every business decision, starting with the advertising ecosystem, which has often been overlooked as a source of significant supply chain emissions. As a green media company, Scope3 is looking to drive awareness and accountability around the carbon footprint of the advertising industry that emits millions of metric tons of CO2 on an annual basis. These emissions are largely from the electricity used by the millions of servers that bid to fill ad space in real-time, decide with machine learning, and load creative and publisher content.

As a leading carbon management firm, Carbon Direct is working to decarbonize the global economy as a whole by providing carbon management solutions across their client advisory and software services. The firm currently manages millions of tonnes of CO2 and is distinguished by their science-first approach and their focus on quality. In partnership with Microsoft, Carbon Direct has developed a Criteria for High-Quality Carbon Removal, and brings this expertise to the World Economic Forum as an Implementation Partner.

“When compensating for carbon from media we want to ensure that our clients are contributing to the highest quality projects that physically remove CO2 from the atmosphere,” says Anne Coghlan, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Scope3. “Carbon Direct's technical portfolio is unmatched in the space. We are excited to partner with a company that is trusted and advised by the scientific community.”

Counteracting the carbon footprint of each industry is more important than ever as we work towards achieving our climate goals of limiting global warming to just 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Carbon removal, as stated by the IPCC, is an essential part to reaching these goals. And with this first-of-its-kind partnership in Green Media, Carbon Direct and Scope3 will enable advertisers to take real climate action through carbon management.

ABOUT CARBON DIRECT

Carbon Direct Inc. combines scientific expertise and software to scale carbon management into a global industry. Our software facilitates direct purchases of high-quality carbon removals through proprietary tools and APIs, and our advisory business helps corporate clients to build bespoke carbon management plans with real impact. With over 40 of the world’s leading carbon scientists, Carbon Direct has a critical understanding of the risks and opportunities of all carbon technologies. Learn more about Carbon Direct at www.carbon-direct.com.

ABOUT SCOPE3

Scope3 is the source of truth for supply chain emissions data. For organizations seeking to make carbon-aware business decisions, Scope3 is the standard that delivers an accurate, comprehensive, and independent emissions model for every company in the digital ecosystem. Scope3 enables the industry-wide usage of Green Media Products (GMPs), or carbon-neutral media, by measuring emissions and managing the purchase of high quality carbon removal contributions. Learn more about Scope3 at www.scope3.com.