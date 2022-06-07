Dr. Daniel Sanchez Joins Carbon Direct, Inc. as Full-Time Chief Scientist for Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage

Dr. Daniel Sanchez, Chief Scientist for Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage at Carbon Direct

Carbon management firm appoints Dr. Daniel Sanchez, an early developer and leading expert on carbon removal using biomass and bioenergy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Daniel Sanchez has joined Carbon Direct full-time as Chief Scientist for Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage, taking entrepreneurial leave from the University of California-Berkeley, where he is an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management.

Dr. Sanchez is an early developer and leading expert on engineered biomass and bioenergy systems that remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Trained as an engineer and energy systems analyst, Dr. Sanchez’s work engages technology developers, policymakers, and corporations to advance sustainable biomass carbon removal and storage. Examples of his world-class research include exploration of carbon removal opportunities in the U.S. pulp and paper sector, U.S. ethanol production, and transportation fuels production in California– the latter of which has received recognition from the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Dr. Sanchez is recognized by the world as a leading expert in biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRS). His research has been instrumental in the advancement of the field of carbon-negative energy systems, which in itself is critical to achieving net-zero,” says Jonathan Goldberg, CEO of Carbon Direct. “In joining Carbon Direct full-time, Dr. Sanchez will continue to advance our work around energy technologies that have the capacity to remove billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”

Dr. Sanchez has been a long-time contributor and advisor to Carbon Direct, working with Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Goldberg to establish the firm with the goal of delivering quality CO2 management at scale. His move to Carbon Direct in a full-time capacity reflects the firm’s commitment to commercializing sustainable carbon dioxide removal technologies as well as their scientific and technical excellence.

As a leading carbon management firm, Carbon Direct is working to decarbonize the global economy by providing end-to-end carbon management solutions across their client advisory and software services. The firm currently manages millions of tonnes of CO2 and is distinguished by their science-first approach. Backed by a team of over 40 of the world’s leading climate scientists, Carbon Direct has expertise in every vertical of carbon management – including, but not limited to, direct air capture (DAC), bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), and biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRS). Carbon Direct brings this expertise to the World Economic Forum as an Implementation Partner where they support sectoral pledges across carbon removal, aviation, shipping, and more.

Dr. Sanchez will evaluate promising technologies and companies, assess first-of-its-kind carbon removal projects, and help to scale markets for biomass carbon removal and storage. Learn more about Dr. Sanchez and his research here, and follow him on Twitter @Dan_L_Sanchez.



ABOUT CARBON DIRECT INC.

Carbon Direct Inc. combines scientific expertise and software to scale carbon management into a global industry. Our software facilitates direct purchases of high-quality carbon removals through proprietary tools and APIs, and our advisory business helps corporate clients to build bespoke carbon management plans with real impact. With over 40 of the world’s leading carbon scientists, Carbon Direct has a critical understanding of the risks and opportunities of all key carbon technologies. Learn more at www.carbon-direct.com.