Carbon Direct and Persefoni Partner to Deliver End-to-End Emission Reduction Solutions

Carbon management company Carbon Direct Inc. and climate management platform Persefoni Inc. are enabling clients to fulfill their carbon commitments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A first-of-its-kind partnership will bring Carbon Direct Inc.’s (“Carbon Direct”) carbon reduction and removal platform together with Persefoni Inc.’s (“Persefoni”) market-leading SaaS climate management and accounting platform to offer holistic carbon management for businesses.

Carbon Direct is working to transform the global economy with rigorous carbon management across their software and advisory services. The company’s software platform enables the purchasing of high-quality removals at scale, and is backed by more than forty of the world’s leading climate scientists with expertise in all areas of carbon management. In addition to its software solutions, Carbon Direct offers in-depth advisory services to assist companies at all stages of their carbon management journey, from carbon footprinting through to carbon removal procurement.

As the #1 carbon accounting platform, Persefoni enables organizations to transform organizational data into an integrated carbon emissions profile. Through its cloud-based platform, Persefoni simplifies carbon calculations across geographies such that organizations can more easily recognize climate risk, accurately meet disclosure requirements, and decarbonize with transparency and trust.

Together with Persefoni, Carbon Direct will work with corporate clients to calculate their carbon emissions profile, develop carbon reduction, removal, and risk mitigation strategies, and put those plans into action to make a tangible impact on climate. Carbon management is now more critical than ever with the recent proposal by the SEC, which, if adopted by December 2022, will require climate-related risk disclosures in annual financial statements for the 2023 reporting year.

“The SEC proposal is historic,” says Jonathan Goldberg, CEO of Carbon Direct. “If it is adopted, it will be the first time the SEC is clearly signaling to registrants to report on climate risks and detailed plans on how to address those emissions. We’re partnering with Persefoni to help corporations prepare to both disclose and to act on carbon emissions following this landmark moment.”

“Now is the time for companies to prepare. With the SEC and other regulators poised to mandate reporting, companies must manage their carbon data and climate strategies with the same rigor and confidence as their financial disclosures,” says Kentaro Kawamori, CEO of Persefoni. “By partnering with Carbon Direct, we can bring together the best of what companies need today– state of the art carbon accounting and cutting-edge decarbonization solutions.”

ABOUT CARBON DIRECT

Carbon Direct Inc. combines scientific expertise and software to scale carbon management into a global industry. Our software facilitates direct purchases of high-quality carbon removals through proprietary tools and APIs, and our advisory business helps corporate clients to build bespoke carbon management plans with real impact. With over 40 of the world’s leading carbon scientists, Carbon Direct has a critical understanding of the risks and opportunities of all key carbon technologies. Learn more at www.carbon-direct.com.

ABOUT PERSEFONI

Persefoni Inc. is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at www.persefoni.com.



Susan Koehler

Persefoni

press@persefoni.com