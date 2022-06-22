Submit Release
nCloud Integrators Leads Gainsight 101 Administrator Series During Gainsight’s Pulse Pre-Conference Sessions on Aug. 16

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a leading Customer Success (CS) strategy consulting firm and certified Gainsight partner, invites those responsible for maintaining and building out Gainsight within their organizations to attend Pulse Academy Live Gainsight 101: Administrators Foundations the day before Pulse on Aug. 16, 2022.

Led by Gainsight implementation specialists at nCloud Integrators, Gainsight 101: Administrator Foundations was designed to help individuals become successful Gainsight Admins. Interactive sessions cover how to achieve data readiness and effective data management; configure the Rules Engine and Health Scorecards; as well as master CTA Triggers, Playbooks, Reports and Dashboards. The session wraps up with a client roundtable to discuss uses and best practices.

“nCloud Integrators developed these sessions by combining directed instructions with collaborative group work to create a dynamic learning experience,” states Bethany Jacobs, Manager of Education Services with nCloud Integrators. “As a result of taking this course, you’ll be prepared to complete your Gainsight Associate Admin Certification.”

Pulse Academy Live is the premier Customer Success (CS) educational event in the world with a multi-track, day-long immersive experience for CS professionals of all levels the day before Pulse on Aug. 16, 2022. Learn more and register at https://GainsightPulse.com/gs-pulse-academy. Seats are limited to ensure a highly interactive and hands-on training experience.

Those attending the Gainsight Pulse Conference on Aug. 17-18, 2022 are invited to visit nCloud Integrators at booth G1 during exhibitor hours.

About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.

Sharon Bok
nCloud Integrators
+1 6144488239
