L.A.B RELEASE LIVE AT MASSEY STUDIOS

Following a growing list of platinum sales & awards across New Zealand & Australia, this is the band's first release featuring a small collection of live tracks

Our fans called it and we listened! Today we released live versions of Proud Man + Mr Reggae on all platforms (Spotify, Apple, Bandcamp etc!) Cant wait to play Proud Man live in Welli this Friday!”
— L.A.B

L.A.B return with two live renditions of ‘Proud Man’ & ‘Mr Reggae’ taken from their album L.A.B V. Filmed & recorded live at Massey Studios, Toi Rauwhārangi College of Creative Arts, the live rendition of the tracks showcase L.A.B’s electric live sound which has seen them sell out multiple events & tours across Aotearoa & Australia.
Following on from multiple number one singles & albums, alongside a growing list of platinum sales & awards across New Zealand & Australia, this is the band's first ever release featuring a small collection of live tracks.


MORE ABOUT L.A.B

• Both videos have a combination of over 350,000 views on YouTube, over 250,000 on Facebook and 50,00 on Instagram
• Single ‘Mr Reggae’ has spent over 20 weeks in the NZ Official Top 40 Singles Chart and is certified platinum. Is in the Top 20 most-played songs on NZ Radio, and has been since release.
• Entire catalogue totals over 215 million streams on Spotify, with over 1 million monthly listeners and 179,000 followers.
• Entire catalogue has over 17.5 million plays on Apple and over 825,000 Shazams.
• Over 75 million total views on L.A.B’s official YouTube channel
• L.A.B V is certified Gold and has spent 17 weeks in the Top 20 NZ Albums Chart
• L.A.B’s April 2022 headline Australian tour sold over 30,000 total tickets, plus marquee festival slots at WOMADelaide & Byron Bay Bluesfest.
• 83% of overall Spotify streams from sources outside Editorial Playlists
• 37% of Spotify Streams come from Listener’s Own Playlists & Library
• 60% of Spotify Audience from outside of the home market of NZ.
• 62% of Apple Audience from outside of the home Market of NZ
• Single ‘Why Oh Why’ debuted at Number One on NZ Official Top 40 Singles Chart, with different L.A.B songs charting at Numbers One, Two & Four
• ‘Why Oh Why’ spent five weeks at Number One.
• ‘In The Air’ spent three weeks at Number One on the NZ Official Top 40 Singles Chart, and the first independent Number One since 2012.
• Catalogue features nine Gold singles, six Platinum singles, one four-times-Platinum single, one six-times Platinum single, one eight-times Platinum single, two Platinum albums & two two-times Platinum albums in NZ. One Gold single in Australia. ‘In The Air’ certified Gold in Australia.
• Global radio support includes ads on over 40 US College stations & over 20 commercial US stations, plus ads on reggae-based playlists across Europe, with over 600 plays across 50 stations, including the BBC.
• Winner of four 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards including Single Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Group & Best Roots Artist, & winner of two 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards including People’s Choice. First act since Lorde to win both Single & Album Of The Year, & first independent act since Scribe to win Single Of The Year.
• Winner of four 2020 Waiata Māori Music Awards and three in 2021.
• Sold out the world’s first arena show post lockdown in 2020 - Pollstar https://news.pollstar.com/2020/07/06/new-zealands-return-to-live-music-builds-momentum-2/ & Stuff.co.nz https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/music/gig-reviews/300049072/kiwi-group-lab-sellout-first-major-music-gig-post-lockdown
• Have played 10 sold-out arena/stadium shows in New Zealand since July 2020 to an audience of over 100,000.
• Voted NZ’s Best Live Act by Radio New Zealand. https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/nat-music/audio/2018696049/poll-results-who-s-new-zealand-s-best-live-act-right-now


NOTES TO PRODUCER/EDITOR

Artist: L.A.B
Title: Live at Massey Studios
Catalogue Number: LPD198
Format: Single
Released via Loop / Distributed by AWAL
Genre: Reggae/Pop
UPC/EAN: 9421018244391
Proud Man (Live at Massey Studios) ISRC Code: NZLP02200748
Mr Reggae (Live at Massey Studios) ISRC Code: NZLP02200749
Label: www.loop.co.nz
Release Date: 22 June 2022
Public Listen Link: https://ffm.to/lablive

L.A.B - 'Proud Man' live at Massey Studios

