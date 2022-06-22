Power Solicitors select Zylpha Bundling
Power Solicitors, a boutique firm of medical negligence solicitors in Limerick Ireland have signed up to Zylpha's document bundling software
After a short trial, we quickly found that the integration with LEAP was seamless, and that the bundling platform itself is unrivalled in well-thought-out features that are user friendly.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Solicitors, a boutique firm of medical negligence solicitors in Limerick Ireland (who combine legal expertise with medical knowledge), signed up to Zylpha's electronic document bundling software at its highest 'Enterprise' level, as a result of the global pandemic. We ask the team how the software has fared over the last 2 years and if it has delivered the results they were hoping to see.
— Melanie Power, Principal of Power Solicitors
Melanie Power, Principal of Power Solicitors responds: "We deal in high profile medical negligence cases, so our knowledge and expertise are always in high demand. It was important to us, therefore, to find a document bundling solution that could cope with the volume and complexity of our cases, which would also integrate with our existing LEAP case management system. We turned to LEAP initially, who without hesitation recommended Zylpha.
"After a short trial, we quickly found that the integration with LEAP was seamless, and that the bundling platform itself is unrivalled in well-thought-out features that are user friendly for the recipient. After 2 years of daily rigorous use, I can honestly say that Zylpha is an integral part of how we work on a day to day basis- it proves to be time efficient and insightful. We have recommended the software to others as it is saves time, is easy to use and allows bundles to be updated seamlessly and quickly which is essential in fast paced litigation. This leaves us more time to focus on our clients’ needs.”
Corie Robinson - Business Development Manager at Zylpha adds: "Zylpha's document bundling platform means Power Solicitors have been able to bundle without limits, and we can see that it has delivered peace of mind and confidence to the busy team in Limerick.
"We have been integrating document bundling with LEAP for years now but can see in "power users" such as Power Solicitors, who have been putting the software through its paces by creating complex bundles regularly, it is standing the test of time.
"It's always an absolute pleasure to deal with the team at Power Solicitors, and I look forward to working with Melanie on other projects."
Zylpha is striving to make access to document bundling available to legal teams of all sizes, regardless of budget or capacity requirement - helping produce electronic bundles and briefs in a quick and timely manner through the use of easy to use and intuitive software and a comprehensive package of bundling products available, from a pay-as-you-go price plan to fully integrated enterprise solutions, most recently introducing free document bundling online - an industry first.
