Empower To Recreate

Enjoyable, dynamic, and challenging workouts with a unique combination of functional fitness & climbingBUTTE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climbing has always been more than just a hobby for Jen and Matt DeLong, and opening a climbing gym seemed like the perfect opportunity to share this passion with others.
When Jen and her friend Lisa Howell were lacking possibilities to practice obstacle courses for an upcoming Spartan race in their hometown of Butte, Montana, the initial idea quickly extended to a combination of climbing and functional fitness for the local community.
Both women are lifelong athletes with a strong belief in enjoyable, dynamic, and challenging workouts. A functional fitness facility would be a place to combine fitness classes, obstacle courses, and climbing features, that benefit everyday movements, and empower people to recreate themselves.
When researching equipment for the 3,000 sqft gym space Lisa came across MoveStrong. The videos of other gyms fascinated her and after talking to MoveStrong founder Jared Kuka she had made her decision. Both share the vision of focusing on natural body movements to achieve a healthy lifestyle. The highly customizable equipment and individual customer support checked the remaining boxes.
“Jared was a very valuable resource to us. He helped with any issues and ideas, and shared some wisdom in having owned and operated a gym himself to make our vision a reality.” tells Lisa.
To get further inspiration for their own place, Lisa and Jen visited a close-by MoveStrong Installation – the one they had seen in several videos in the research process.
The centerpiece of Recreate Climbing is a XL bridge, with added monkey bars, battle ropes, balls, sandbags, free weights, and other equipment that improves strength, power, endurance, and agility. Bodyweight and stretching exercises can be performed with stall bars, and an open gym space allows for sled work and sprints. All equipment is adjustable to offer modifications to any fitness level and age. Fun challenges that improve confidence and encourage a healthier mindset are just as popular with kids as with adults, and the feedback from the six months of being open is solely positive.
“Members who were initially intimated by our rig and the monkey bars can cruise right across them now. Seeing kids who don't consider themselves athletes, or have a particular sport, come to our gym and learn how to build the foundation to achieve a healthy, active lifestyle has been so rewarding. We’re beyond happy with the equipment. Our members are going to have the possibility to have the grip strength, upper body muscles and overall mobility they need to be excellent climbers!” says Lisa Howell.
