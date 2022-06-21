Submit Release
Senate Resolution 318 Printer's Number 1796

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1796

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

318

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, BROWNE, HUGHES,

SCAVELLO, KANE, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY,

COMITTA, BREWSTER AND COLLETT, JUNE 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of June 6 through 11, 2022, as "Disability

Pride Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, All people, including those with disabilities,

should be guaranteed the right to receive a quality education,

to be productive members of our workforce, to raise families, to

exert control and choice over their own lives and to have equal

opportunity to access and participate in all facets of life; and

WHEREAS, Having a disability should be seen as a natural part

of human diversity; and

WHEREAS, Many people with disabilities share a cultural

experience and history; and

WHEREAS, More than 30 years ago, the Americans with

Disabilities Act of 1990 was signed into law, ending

discrimination against and providing equal opportunity for

persons with disabilities in employment, education, government

services, public accommodations, commercial facilities and

transportation; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

