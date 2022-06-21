Senate Resolution 318 Printer's Number 1796
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, BROWNE, HUGHES,
SCAVELLO, KANE, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY,
COMITTA, BREWSTER AND COLLETT, JUNE 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of June 6 through 11, 2022, as "Disability
Pride Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, All people, including those with disabilities,
should be guaranteed the right to receive a quality education,
to be productive members of our workforce, to raise families, to
exert control and choice over their own lives and to have equal
opportunity to access and participate in all facets of life; and
WHEREAS, Having a disability should be seen as a natural part
of human diversity; and
WHEREAS, Many people with disabilities share a cultural
experience and history; and
WHEREAS, More than 30 years ago, the Americans with
Disabilities Act of 1990 was signed into law, ending
discrimination against and providing equal opportunity for
persons with disabilities in employment, education, government
services, public accommodations, commercial facilities and
transportation; and
