Senate Bill 1043 Printer's Number 1797

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1366

PRINTER'S NO. 1797

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1043

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN,

MENSCH, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, PITTMAN, YUDICHAK, DiSANTO AND

DUSH, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON STATE GOVERNMENT, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 21, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 3, 1978 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled "An

act to promote the general welfare and stimulate the economy

of the Commonwealth by requiring that all public bodies,

including the Commonwealth, its political subdivisions, and

all authorities, include in all contracts for construction,

reconstruction, alteration, repair, improvement or

maintenance of improvements of a permanent or temporary

nature, a provision that if any steel products are to be used

in the performance of the contract only steel products

produced in the United States shall be used, and imposing

liability for violation of this act," further providing for

payments under contracts by requiring centralized portal for

electronic submission of documentation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5 of the act of March 3, 1978 (P.L.6,

No.3), known as the Steel Products Procurement Act, is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 5. * * *

(a.1) A public agency shall create a centralized portal to

(A.1) (1) EXCEPT AS PROVIDED UNDER PARAGRAPH (2), A PUBLIC

AGENCY SHALL UTILIZE A CENTRALIZED PORTAL TO allow for the

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22