Senate Bill 1043 Printer's Number 1797
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1366
PRINTER'S NO. 1797
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1043
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN,
MENSCH, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, PITTMAN, YUDICHAK, DiSANTO AND
DUSH, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON STATE GOVERNMENT, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 21, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 3, 1978 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled "An
act to promote the general welfare and stimulate the economy
of the Commonwealth by requiring that all public bodies,
including the Commonwealth, its political subdivisions, and
all authorities, include in all contracts for construction,
reconstruction, alteration, repair, improvement or
maintenance of improvements of a permanent or temporary
nature, a provision that if any steel products are to be used
in the performance of the contract only steel products
produced in the United States shall be used, and imposing
liability for violation of this act," further providing for
payments under contracts by requiring centralized portal for
electronic submission of documentation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5 of the act of March 3, 1978 (P.L.6,
No.3), known as the Steel Products Procurement Act, is amended
by adding a subsection to read:
Section 5. * * *
(a.1) A public agency shall create a centralized portal to
(A.1) (1) EXCEPT AS PROVIDED UNDER PARAGRAPH (2), A PUBLIC
AGENCY SHALL UTILIZE A CENTRALIZED PORTAL TO allow for the
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22