Senate Bill 1293 Printer's Number 1798

§ 90A02. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act." The act of February
9, 1999 (P.L.1, No.1), known as the Capital Facilities Debt
Enabling Act.
"Capital project." A capital project that:
(1) is specifically itemized in accordance with the
Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act pursuant to section 7(a)
(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania; and
(2) is an infrastructure project for highway or bridge
maintenance or construction.
§ 90A03. Consumer gas prices relief.
(a) Reduction.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,
including Chapter 90 (relating to liquid fuels and fuels tax)
and Chapter 95 (relating to taxes for highway maintenance and
construction), the tax imposed under section 9004(b) and (d)
(relating to imposition of tax, exemptions and deductions) shall
be reduced by 100% from the rate of the tax imposed on the
effective date of this section.
(b) Applicability.--The reduction under subsection (a) shall
apply from the effective date of this section until September 5,
2022.
§ 90A04. Appropriation.
The amount of $115,000,000 is appropriated on a continuing
basis from the COVID-19 Response Restricted Account to the
Pennsylvania State Police for the purpose of Pennsylvania State
Police operations for fiscal year 2022-2023.
§ 90A05. Commonwealth indebtedness.
