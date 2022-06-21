Senate Bill 766 Printer's Number 1799
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - "Program." The Adult Education and Workforce Recovery Grant
Program established by this act.
CHAPTER 3
ADULT EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE RECOVERY
GRANT PROGRAM
Section 301. Establishment.
(a) General rule.--The Adult Education and Workforce
Recovery Grant Program is established in the department. The
program shall provide grants as provided in this act.
(b) Fund.--The Adult Education and Workforce Recovery Grant
Program Fund is established in the State Treasury.
(c) Source of fund.--
(1) The sum of $15,000,000 in Federal money paid to the
Commonwealth under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
(Public Law 117-2, 135 Stat. 4) shall be transferred to the
fund and, subject to payment of administrative costs as
provided in section 304, shall be allocated as follows:
(i) Eighty percent of the remaining money in the
fund shall be used to provide grants to the entities
described in paragraphs (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7)
and (8) of the definition of "adult education provider"
in section 102.
(ii) Twenty percent of the remaining money in the
fund shall be used to provide grants to entities
described in paragraph (9) of the definition of "adult
education provider" in section 102 for programs that
serve adult learners who hold a secondary diploma or its
recognized equivalent and need additional training to
reenter the workforce.
(2) The department may reallocate between the grants
20210SB0766PN1799 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30