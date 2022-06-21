Senate Bill 766 Printer's Number 1799

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - "Program." The Adult Education and Workforce Recovery Grant

Program established by this act.

CHAPTER 3

ADULT EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE RECOVERY

GRANT PROGRAM

Section 301. Establishment.

(a) General rule.--The Adult Education and Workforce

Recovery Grant Program is established in the department. The

program shall provide grants as provided in this act.

(b) Fund.--The Adult Education and Workforce Recovery Grant

Program Fund is established in the State Treasury.

(c) Source of fund.--

(1) The sum of $15,000,000 in Federal money paid to the

Commonwealth under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

(Public Law 117-2, 135 Stat. 4) shall be transferred to the

fund and, subject to payment of administrative costs as

provided in section 304, shall be allocated as follows:

(i) Eighty percent of the remaining money in the

fund shall be used to provide grants to the entities

described in paragraphs (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7)

and (8) of the definition of "adult education provider"

in section 102.

(ii) Twenty percent of the remaining money in the

fund shall be used to provide grants to entities

described in paragraph (9) of the definition of "adult

education provider" in section 102 for programs that

serve adult learners who hold a secondary diploma or its

recognized equivalent and need additional training to

reenter the workforce.

(2) The department may reallocate between the grants

