Senate Bill 1243 Printer's Number 1800

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1663

PRINTER'S NO. 1800

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1243

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, COLLETT, SCAVELLO, REGAN, ARGALL, MENSCH,

CAPPELLETTI, GORDNER, J. WARD, MUTH, HAYWOOD, COSTA, PITTMAN,

DiSANTO, AUMENT, MARTIN AND ROBINSON, MAY 23, 2022

SENATOR MARTIN, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 21, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for economics and personal finance course

graduation requirement and further providing for economic

education and personal financial literacy programs; and

abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. Economics and Personal Finance Course

Graduation Requirement.--(a) Notwithstanding any other

provision of law, there shall be a high school graduation

requirement for students to complete an individual economics and

personal finance course in addition to the high school

graduation requirements provided under SECTION 121 AND 22 Pa.

Code § 4.24 (relating to high school graduation requirements).

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21