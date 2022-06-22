Piktochart Introduces Its Design Community: Piktosquad
Piktosquad is a community of educators and business professionals who are passionate about making information and data accessible and engaging through visuals.PENANG, MALAYSIA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart announced today the launch of Piktosquad, an information design community intending to bring together educators and professionals in consulting, marketing and communications, HR, administration, and finance. Members worldwide will have an opportunity to improve their visual communication skills and exchange best practices to make information more understandable to a broader audience.
“At Piktochart, we provide a tool that makes your work easier, and often there’s one small tip, feature, or template that can cut your information design time in half. Learning is a core part of our company, and we know it’s even more effective when you learn from each other. We created this community, which we call Piktoquad, to do just that—bring users together to help each other grow in their visual storytelling and information design journey,” said Wilson Moy, Marketing Project Specialist at Piktochart.
Piktochart users interested in joining Piktosquad as an Ally will have the opportunity to connect with members worldwide from various industries who use Piktochart to communicate information more effectively with graphics. Users of all plans are encouraged to apply, whether they have a Free, Pro, Enterprise, Education, or Nonprofit account.
In the community, members will find thread forums to share designs and learn new tricks with other Allies. In addition, they will have access to free tutorials by Squad Experts and Piktochart’s seasoned communication designers.
“If a user is looking to level up their skills or going through a creative dry spell, the Piktochart community is a great place to see what others are creating and ultimately find inspiration. Also, if they’re searching for design ideas or wondering how to implement Piktochart across their team or in their classroom, our community holds space for their journey,” said Wilson Moy.
There is no specific level of expertise required to join Piktochart’s community. The current 70 members who joined in the Beta version have different levels of experience with Piktochart, from beginner to intermediate and advanced. People interested in applying only need to have a Piktochart account and submit a form on this page.
About Piktochart
Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.
