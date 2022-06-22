Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,569 in the last 365 days.

Piktochart Introduces Its Design Community: Piktosquad

piktosquad logo

informational design tool, create visuals online, Piktochart

Piktochart is an information design tool for creating visuals and repurposing video content online.

piktochart logo

Piktosquad is a community of educators and business professionals who are passionate about making information and data accessible and engaging through visuals.

PENANG, MALAYSIA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart announced today the launch of Piktosquad, an information design community intending to bring together educators and professionals in consulting, marketing and communications, HR, administration, and finance. Members worldwide will have an opportunity to improve their visual communication skills and exchange best practices to make information more understandable to a broader audience.

“At Piktochart, we provide a tool that makes your work easier, and often there’s one small tip, feature, or template that can cut your information design time in half. Learning is a core part of our company, and we know it’s even more effective when you learn from each other. We created this community, which we call Piktoquad, to do just that—bring users together to help each other grow in their visual storytelling and information design journey,” said Wilson Moy, Marketing Project Specialist at Piktochart.

Piktochart users interested in joining Piktosquad as an Ally will have the opportunity to connect with members worldwide from various industries who use Piktochart to communicate information more effectively with graphics. Users of all plans are encouraged to apply, whether they have a Free, Pro, Enterprise, Education, or Nonprofit account.

In the community, members will find thread forums to share designs and learn new tricks with other Allies. In addition, they will have access to free tutorials by Squad Experts and Piktochart’s seasoned communication designers.

“If a user is looking to level up their skills or going through a creative dry spell, the Piktochart community is a great place to see what others are creating and ultimately find inspiration. Also, if they’re searching for design ideas or wondering how to implement Piktochart across their team or in their classroom, our community holds space for their journey,” said Wilson Moy.

There is no specific level of expertise required to join Piktochart’s community. The current 70 members who joined in the Beta version have different levels of experience with Piktochart, from beginner to intermediate and advanced. People interested in applying only need to have a Piktochart account and submit a form on this page.

About Piktochart

Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.

Andreea Zaharia
Piktochart
press@piktochart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Piktochart Introduces Its Design Community: Piktosquad

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.