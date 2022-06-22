SCCG Partners with Wynta for Affiliate Marketing Software

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a partnership with the Singapore-based software company, Wynta, to distribute their tracking and attribution software within the North American gaming markets.

Crystal said of the announcement, “We are pleased to be partnering with this ‘best in class’ solution for Tracking and Attribution. The team at Wynta, equipped with over 30 years of collective expertise in associated industries, created an innovative platform to present advanced technology and ground-breaking features for established and emerging clientele.”

The award-winning Wynta platform is a SaaS affiliate marketing software in the iGaming space, catering to online businesses across markets and verticals. Vanessa Braganza, Chief Operating Officer of Wynta said: “Wynta shares a great relationship with SCCG and we are ecstatic that our partnership commences at just the right time for us in the iGaming SaaS Martech space. We are currently poised to scale and enter new markets, so what better way than to make a mark with the expertise that SCCG’s Dream Team brings to the table!”

With the collaboration of SCCG Management and Wynta, focusing on distribution growth in North America, they provide tremendous value to the entire gaming industry. SCCG’s ability to deploy platforms and solutions across its extensive ecosystem of gaming companies will be a crucial driver in the distribution of Wynta’s innovative software. The future is bright for the two partnering companies as Wynta plans to release more feature-laden products.

ABOUT WYNTA

The Wynta platform is the first ever SaaS Tracking and Attribution software in the iGaming space, catering to online businesses across markets and verticals. Our offerings of Tracking and Attribution helps serve operators in monitoring, strengthening, and enhancing their affiliate programs, brands, and marketing efforts to their end-users.

https://www.wynta.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specialises in sports betting and data, developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

https://sccgmanagement.com

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
About

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

