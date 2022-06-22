Axle AI launches axledit 1.1 at VidCon conference in Anaheim

axledit 1.1 launches at Vidcon US 2022 VidCon industry track presentations axledit cloud collaborative video editor

Revolutionary collaborative editing platform meets the needs of the creator economy

For years, creative teams have needed a simplified and cost-efficient way to store, search and edit their content. Now, axledit 1.1 brings browser-based editing to everyone in the creator economy.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creator economy is experiencing explosive growth, and industry leader axle ai, Inc. has chosen this week’s VidCon US 2022 conference (booth #1310) as the venue to launch version 1.1 of its revolutionary axledit collaborative editing platform. Unlike traditional video editing software, but like modern document editing tools like Google Docs, axledit runs entirely in your browser and allows real-time collaboration between team members, clients and assistants. The system also features one-click publishing of high-res rendered videos to YouTube and Vimeo, without requiring a cumbersome download and upload of media files.



Axle’s solutions are uniquely affordable and built for the needs of content creators, from individual editors seeking to review content with to clients and collaborators, to larger “media factory” teams.

Here’s an overview of the new features in axledit 1.1:



· You can now upload entire folders, not just individual files, via drag and drop.

· It's much faster to preview and share, as video and audio are now available via Review Links, even before they’re fully ready for editing.

· New 30-second tutorial videos (when you first login, and playable anytime via the help bubble)

· More compact list view, so you can see more items on the same size window

· New selection box for the file list

· Password protection for review links

· Archive projects to axledit Tera, a new affordable cloud storage option based on Seagate's Lyve Cloud.

• Optional on-premise gateway allows you to search and pull from large existing media repositories on network attached storage (NAS) devices.



There is a worldwide explosion of video content. In an IDC report, the market intelligence firm estimated that the sum of data generated globally by 2025 is set to accelerate exponentially to nearly 180 zettabytes. A growing, double-digit percentage of this storage is used to house media files. Meanwhile, over 500,000 video teams worldwide are responsible for editing, managing and publishing this content.

Axledit 1.1 allows the unique capability of editing and even rendering directly from archived material in the cloud. Unlike existing cloud services which only allow media to be retrieved from archive in a cumbersome, slow process, axledit 1.1’s Tera feature offers immediate access with no egress fees allowing unlimited, realtime access to HD and 4K footage as well as high resolution images and audio files saved on axledit Tera.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle ai, said “For years, creative teams have expressed the need for a simplified and cost-efficient way to store, search and edit their content. Legacy solutions for broadcasters have been expensive and complex, but axledit 1.1 brings revolutionary browser-based editing to everyone in the creator economy.”

Axledit provides for easy export of media, XMLs a nd EDLs to traditional editing software. The company is currently developing a panel for Adobe’s Premiere Pro editor that will allow one-button imports of media and sequences into the Premiere Pro timeline; the beta test program will begin in July and potential beta testers are invited to email info@axle.ai.

In addition to its booth #1310 at VidCon, directly across from Blackmagic, axle ai will be demonstrating axledit 1.1 at the TechCrunch Summer Party in Menlo Park, and on a global webinar with Seagate and Archiware on June 30th – signup is at https://www.seagate.com/promos/lyve-cloud-digital-media-repository-webinar/.

Pricing and Availability

Axledit 1.1 is available immediately at a starting price of $10 per user per month plus $12 per terabyte per month. A higher user tier offers additional integrations and capabilities, at $50 per user per month plus $12 per terabyte per month. Both pricing tiers include all axledit collaborative features including multi-editor timeline editing, version locking, review and approval from mobile devices. Additional capabilities, such as cataloging large on-premise media storage with the aid of machine learning (axle ai 2022) or automating repetitive workflow tasks and integrating third-party REST APIs (axle connectr) are available at additional cost.

About axle ai, Inc.

Axle ai — We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with ccollaborative editing and media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple platform uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at https://www.axledit.com and https://www.axle.ai.

About VidCon

VidCon US 2022 is taking place June 22 – 25, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. VidCon is where the world's leading digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place. It's the magic of digital media in real life! If you love video content, you're not alone. Like, really not alone. There are literally millions of people making, watching, promoting, and creating the future of online video content. We watch, we laugh, we learn, we grow, we argue — we live! It's life, online. It's a fresh, vibrant world, all its own. VidCon is the place to experience all of that online magic and wonder in real life. Creators, fans, brands — all of us together in one place! From Anaheim to Mexico City to Abu Dhabi and beyond, VidCon is a destination for all who dwell in the community of digital creators. And we want you — whether you're a creator, a fan, a media professional, or a brand — to be part of it. Learn more at www.vidcon.com.

