Despite the bearish market conditions, Kounotori Token is optimistic about its future

Company Logo

Throughout the Bear Market, Kounotori has remained strong

Kounotori Token (UNI:$KTO)

It is tough times but we have to remember the goal, the endgame, where this project is going and how far we can take it.” — Martin Smith Chief Marketing Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market has recently experienced a significant decrease, with the whole Cryptocurrency Market Cap plunging below one trillion dollars. The meltdown impacted the altcoin market, with several projects down more than 90% from their all-time highs, and mainstream media pronouncing cryptocurrencies to be out of favor. This is the period when only the strong will survive when projects with stable tokenomics and long-term ambitions will emerge above the fear, uncertainty, and doubt.

Kounotori has similarly been impacted by the recent market crisis; with its price pegged to ETH, it has dropped by 76% from the ATH of $0.000000021719 (source: https://www.coingecko.com/coins/kounotori). In spite of the project's recent price reduction, the number of holders has increased by 40%

(source:https://web.archive.org/web/20220111083529/https://etherscan.io/token/0x616ef40D55C0D2c506f4d6873Bda8090b79BF8fC) since January, indicating a rising sentiment of trust and value in the project. Despite recent market falls, Kounotori Token creators and the community as a whole are optimistic that Kounotori will survive this bear market and deliver on its pledges.

Kounotori Token, which debuted on the Ethereum network on the 3rd of December 2021, has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the assistance of Tech Alchemy, the world's #1 Blockchain Agency (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team intends to develop its centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform in which the Kounotori Token will play a prominent role by offering the largest returns in a stable coin such as USDT/USDC.

The project's centralised exchange (CEX) intends to provide low-cost listings to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, something that does not currently exist in DeFi. The Whitepaper for Kounotori asserts that “adopting elements of centralisation into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious, and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market. ”The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project's ultimate objective: “We are dedicated to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space.”

To learn more, go to the Website, join the Telegram or Discord.

Kounotori Token is currently trading at $0.000000002007 with a daily volume of $5,584.24 and 2025 holders as of press time.

How to buy Kounotori Token