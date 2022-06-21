Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 21, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 5:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Pam Snyder.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1421
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2691 Consumer Affairs
HB 2692 Human Services
HB 2693 Consumer Affairs
HB 2695 Human Services
HB 2697 Consumer Affairs
HB 2698 Finance
HB 2699 Education
HB 2701 Urban Affairs
HB 2702 Transportation
SB 907 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
SB 1105 Appropriations
SB 1171 Transportation
SB 1283 Appropriations
SB 1284 Appropriations
Bills Recommitted
HB 2372 To Appropriations
HB 2648 To Appropriations
HB 2649 To Appropriations
SB 477 To Appropriations
SB 563 To Appropriations
SB 1106 To Appropriations
SB 1107 To Appropriations
SB 1108 To Appropriations
SB 1109 To Appropriations
SB 1110 To Appropriations
SB 1111 To Appropriations
SB 1112 To Appropriations
SB 1113 To Appropriations
SB 1114 To Appropriations
SB 1186 To Appropriations
SB 1236 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills and Resolution Reported from Committee
HB 2010 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2049 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2104 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2115 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2653 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2654 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2655 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2656 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2657 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2658 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2659 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2661 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2662 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 403 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 797 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1105 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1283 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1284 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1159 From Gaming Oversight as Committed
HB 107 From Human Services as Committed
HB 109 From Human Services as Committed
HR 212 From Human Services as Committed
HB 2660 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2372 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2648 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2649 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2534 From State Government as Amended
SB 1043 From State Government as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 929
HB 1218
HB 1988
HB 2057
HB 2286
SB 818
SB 849
SB 861
SB 1047
SB 1222
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 929
HB 1218
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.