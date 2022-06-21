Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 21, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Pam Snyder.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1421

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2691   Consumer Affairs

HB 2692   Human Services

HB 2693   Consumer Affairs

 

HB 2695   Human Services

 

HB 2697   Consumer Affairs

HB 2698   Finance

HB 2699   Education

 

HB 2701   Urban Affairs

HB 2702   Transportation

                   

SB 907      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

SB 1105    Appropriations

 

SB 1171    Transportation

 

SB 1283    Appropriations

SB 1284    Appropriations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2372      To Appropriations

HB 2648      To Appropriations

HB 2649      To Appropriations

SB 477         To Appropriations

SB 563         To Appropriations

SB 1106       To Appropriations

SB 1107       To Appropriations

SB 1108       To Appropriations

SB 1109       To Appropriations

SB 1110       To Appropriations

SB 1111       To Appropriations

SB 1112       To Appropriations

SB 1113       To Appropriations

SB 1114       To Appropriations

SB 1186       To Appropriations

SB 1236       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills and Resolution Reported from Committee

 

HB 2010      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2049      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2104      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2115      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2653      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2654      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2655      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2656      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2657      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2658      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2659      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2661      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2662      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 403         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 797         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1105       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1283       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1284       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1159       From Gaming Oversight as Committed

HB 107        From Human Services as Committed

HB 109        From Human Services as Committed

HR 212        From Human Services as Committed

HB 2660      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2372      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2648      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2649      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2534      From State Government as Amended

SB 1043       From State Government as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 1988

HB 2057

HB 2286

SB 818

SB 849

SB 861

SB 1047

SB 1222

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 929

HB 1218

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

