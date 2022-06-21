Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 21, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Pam Snyder.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1421

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2691 Consumer Affairs

HB 2692 Human Services

HB 2693 Consumer Affairs

HB 2695 Human Services

HB 2697 Consumer Affairs

HB 2698 Finance

HB 2699 Education

HB 2701 Urban Affairs

HB 2702 Transportation

SB 907 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 1105 Appropriations

SB 1171 Transportation

SB 1283 Appropriations

SB 1284 Appropriations

Bills Recommitted

HB 2372 To Appropriations

HB 2648 To Appropriations

HB 2649 To Appropriations

SB 477 To Appropriations

SB 563 To Appropriations

SB 1106 To Appropriations

SB 1107 To Appropriations

SB 1108 To Appropriations

SB 1109 To Appropriations

SB 1110 To Appropriations

SB 1111 To Appropriations

SB 1112 To Appropriations

SB 1113 To Appropriations

SB 1114 To Appropriations

SB 1186 To Appropriations

SB 1236 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills and Resolution Reported from Committee

HB 2010 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2049 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2104 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2115 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2653 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2654 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2655 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2656 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2657 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2658 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2659 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2661 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2662 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 403 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 797 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1105 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1283 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1284 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1159 From Gaming Oversight as Committed

HB 107 From Human Services as Committed

HB 109 From Human Services as Committed

HR 212 From Human Services as Committed

HB 2660 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2372 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2648 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2649 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2534 From State Government as Amended

SB 1043 From State Government as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 1988

HB 2057

HB 2286

SB 818

SB 849

SB 861

SB 1047

SB 1222

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 929

HB 1218

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.