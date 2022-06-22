ROAD CLOSURE Severance Hill Rd St Johnsbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Severance Hill Rd in St Johnsbury near 2891 is closed due to a vehicle crash causing a telephone pole and wires to cover the roadway. The road is completely closed to through traffic. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173