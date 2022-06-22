Closet Solutions Opens New Brick-and-Mortar Store in Chattanooga Area
Knoxville-based Closet Solutions celebrates their 25th year in business with the opening of a brand-new showroom and warehouse in the Chattanooga area.
One of the great things about Closet Solutions is that our projects make a dramatic difference in our customers’ homes, but most only take a day for the installation to be completed.”CHATTANOOGA, TN, US, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remodelers, renovators, and home improvement enthusiasts will be excited to see that a new brick-and-mortar storefront of Closet Solutions has opened in the Chattanooga area. Located off Cloud Springs Road in the Gateway Business Center near Costco, Closet Solutions designs and installs custom home improvement and organization solutions including closets, garages, pantries, home offices, and murphy beds.
The opening of this second new showroom and warehouse coincides with a milestone anniversary for the business, which will continue to operate its original storefront in Knoxville, Tennessee as well.
“We’re excited to celebrate our 25th year in business with the opening of a new store in Ringgold,” said Tim Frost, president of Closet Solutions. “My brother, Mike, and I are both North Georgia natives, and we know how wonderful the Chattanooga and North Georgia area is for raising a family and doing business, which is why it was the obvious choice for our second showroom and warehouse.”
Mike Frost will be the general manager of the Ringgold operation.
“Our business has experienced tremendous growth throughout East Tennessee, including Chattanooga,” said Frost. “One of the great things about Closet Solutions is that our projects make a dramatic difference in our customers’ homes, but most only take a day for the installation to be completed.
“That’s why our customer feedback is so overwhelmingly positive. We like to call it Squared Away in a Day,” he concluded.
From the new Closet Solutions store, customers can expect design experts for a wide range of projects, from closets to garages. Those projects will be installed by an experienced local team. The company is locally owned and operated, not a franchise or national chain. Offering a lifetime warranty, this local business is immediately available to serve customers.
Closet Solutions’ new showroom is open to the public Monday through Saturday. The company provides free in-home design consultations that can be scheduled by calling the showroom at (423) 271-8188 or by logging on to goclosets.com.
