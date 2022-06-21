Submit Release
Wanted Person // Colchester

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22H2000335
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Mike DeFiore
STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 082-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2022 @ 0830
INCIDENT LOCATION: 84 South Park Drive, Colchester, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Brianna BURRIS
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, NC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/14/2022 at approximately 0830 hours members of the North West Vermont Drug Task force and Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Williston Barracks located a wanted person, Brianna BURRIS (22) of Charlotte, NC, on South Park Drive in Colchester. Burris had extraditable arrest warrants for obstruction of justice and probation violation, as well as a material witness warrant, from North Carolina. Burris was taken into custody without incident and subsequently lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility pending extradition hearings.

COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 @1030
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

