Provivi to Speak at World Agri-Tech South America Summit 2022
Co-Founder and CEO Pedro Coelho will join a panel focused on innovation in crop protection for tropical agriculture, with Provivi serving as a Gold Partner
World Agri-Tech events are consistently among the best in the sector, and Provivi always enjoys the opportunity to spread awareness of our pheromone-based solutions revolutionizing crop protection.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi,® Inc., a leading provider of crop protection solutions using pheromone technology as the foundation of an integrated and sustainable pest management system, will participate in the World Agri-Tech South America Summit as a Gold Partner, taking place virtually and in São Paulo, Brazil, from June 28-29, 2022. Provivi Co-Founder and CEO Pedro Coelho will serve as a speaker for the panel discussion, “Biologicals for Tropical Agriculture: Driving Innovation in Crop Protection & Nutrition.” He will also be available for one-on-one sessions at the event.
The third edition of the World Agri-Tech South Americ Summit connects over 400 global leaders from across the agri-food value chain. The Summit will combine a physical event with a smart virtual platform for international participants online. For more information about the event, please visit https://worldagritechsouthamerica.com/.
"I am very pleased to be attending this relationship-driven summit that enables the industry's best and brightest to connect and discuss the innovation and changes on the industry horizon,” said Pedro Coelho, Provivi Co-Founder and CEO. "World Agri-Tech events are consistently among the best in the agriculture sector, and Provivi always enjoys the opportunity to spread awareness of our pheromone-based solutions that are revolutionizing crop protection in staple crops. We look forward to meeting with new and familiar contacts in São Paulo."
Event: World Agri-Tech South America Summit 2022
Location: São Paulo and Virtual
Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Discussion Time: 12:30 p.m. BRT
Discussion Title: Biologicals for Tropical Agriculture: Driving Innovation in Crop Protection & Nutrition
Speaker: Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO of Provivi, Inc
About Provivi
Provivi is a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing the Pheron® family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.Provivi.com.
About The World Agri-Tech Summit
Now in its 10th year, the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit has become the annual meeting place for the global agtech ecosystem. Growers, agribusiness leaders, technology pioneers, and investors come together to exchange insights, be inspired, and identify future partners.
