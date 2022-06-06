Provivi Wins 2022 EPA Green Chemistry Challenge Award
The Green Chemistry Challenge Awards recognize chemical technologies and promote the environmental and economic benefits of developing novel green chemistry
All of us at Provivi are very honored by this award. I would like to thank the EPA for considering our contributions to green chemistry and making agriculture more sustainable.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi,® Inc., a leading provider of crop protection solutions using pheromone technology as the foundation of an integrated and sustainable pest management system, was awarded the 2022 Green Chemistry Challenge Award in the Small Business Category. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been running the Green Chemistry Challenge since 1996, having received over 1,800 nominations and presented awards to 128 winners since. Green chemistry is an area of chemistry that focuses on the design and process of minimizing or eliminating the use and production of hazardous substances.
— Peter Meinhold, Provivi Co-Founder and CTO
The EPA recognizes Provivi with this prestigious award for creating ProviviFAW™, also marketed under the Pherogen™ brand, a more sustainably produced biological pheromone-based product with a non-toxic mode of action for controlling the fall armyworm. The destructive pest feeds on corn and other vital crops, such as soybeans and cotton, worldwide.
"All of us at Provivi are very honored by this award," said Peter Meinhold, Provivi Co-Founder and CTO. "I would like to thank the EPA for considering our contributions to green chemistry and making agriculture more sustainable. I want to thank our dedicated team of scientists and engineers for inventing, developing, and scaling methods for greener and cheaper pheromone synthesis. I also want to thank our formulation, field development, commercial, operations, and regulatory teams for paving the way to launching our pheromone products in some of the largest crop markets globally, where they will have a great impact due to their potential to reduce the need for conventional pesticides."
ProviviFAW™ contains pheromones produced via innovative green metathesis and fermentation technology from renewable plant oils that target the fall armyworm, consequently reducing the insect’s ability to mate and decreasing the need for conventional pesticides. Diminishing reliance on traditional pesticides decreases crop damage and the need for insecticide applications, which may harm beneficial insects and the overall ecosystems in the field. ProviviFAW™ is the first commercial pheromone product targeting the control of the fall armyworm, representing a notable advancement in the methods used to create pheromones for pest control.
Provivi developed two new pheromone synthesis platforms based on catalysis: A fermentation-based synthesis using plant oil as the key raw material and a metathesis-based synthesis that uses a plant oil derivative as the key raw material. Compared to conventional pheromone synthesis, these catalytic methods produce pheromones with significantly fewer chemical reaction steps, thereby notably increasing overall yields while producing less aqueous, solid, and organic waste. Provivi utilizes these established technologies across its active ingredient portfolio to improve farming practices and expand access to more sustainable and affordable pest management methods.
Built on a foundation of sustainability-driven goals, Provivi strives to improve the quality of life for farmers and consumers and protect and preserve the ecosystem and its natural resources for future generations. Due to ProviviFAW™ being species-specific and non-damaging, farmers can rest assured of the benefits of utilizing the pheromone-based technology in their fields year-round.
About Provivi
Provivi is a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world. Provivi is developing the Pheron® family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.Provivi.com .
About EPA’s Green Chemistry Challenge Awards
Since the inception of the awards more than a quarter century ago, EPA and the American Chemical Society, which co-sponsor the awards, have received more than 1,800 nominations and presented awards to 133 technologies that decrease hazardous chemicals and resources, reduce costs, protect public health, and spur economic growth. Winning technologies are responsible for annually reducing the use or generation of hundreds of millions of pounds of hazardous chemicals and saving billions of gallons of water and trillions of British thermal units (BTUs) in energy.
Ani Mikaelian
Provivi, Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn