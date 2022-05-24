Provivi Showcased in DAVOS 2022 Campaign at The World Economic Forum
TBD Media Group’s DAVOS campaign focuses on leaders innovating the market and society while influencing positive change
I’m honored to be among like-minded individuals featured in the DAVOS 2022 campaign, who not only aspire to change the world for the better but push against the grain to allow for more innovation.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi,® Inc., a leading provider of crop protection solutions using pheromone technology as the foundation of an integrated and sustainable pest management system, is pleased to be featured at this year’s World Economic Forum in the DAVOS 2022 campaign.
— Provivi Co-Founder and CEO Pedro Coelho
The DAVOS 2022 campaign is run by TBD Media Group and featured at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. This year the event takes place from May 22nd to 26th and is the first World Economic Forum since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting brings together thousands of world leaders and experts committed to improving the state of the world.
“Now, more than ever, it is imperative for us to globally recognize the true costs associated with pesticides in traditional crop protection, which contribute to accelerating the biodiversity crisis by harming beneficial insects,” said Pedro Coelho Provivi Co-Founder and CEO. “I’m honored to be among like-minded individuals featured in the DAVOS 2022 campaign, who not only aspire to change the world for the better with the tools at their disposal but push against the grain to allow for more innovation in the everyday space.”
Provivi Co-Founder and CEO Pedro Coelho sat down with DAVOS Presenter Andrew Wilson to speak about protecting crops safely and sustainably while preserving biodiversity. Provivi’s crop protection products utilize the technology of pheromones, natural compounds that are species-specific and harmless to the environment. The technology uses the pheromones to prevent the mating of target insects, thereby reducing the buildup of damaging pest populations without killing any insects. This concept, called mating disruption, has been used in crop protection for over 30 years, predominantly in high-value crops. In contrast, Provivi’s ability to produce at a significantly lower cost than hitherto possible is game-changing and allows this innovative technology to be accessible to farmers of staple crops, such as corn, rice, and cotton.
The DAVOS 2022 campaign can be viewed on the CBS News and Davos Interviews websites.
About Provivi
Provivi is a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world. Provivi is developing the Pheron® family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.Provivi.com.
About TBD Media Group
TBD Media Group is a leading, purpose driven media company based in London, Frankfurt, New York and Berlin with over 100 employees and a mission to provide prominent decision makers with a platform to explain their goals and share their story.
Ani Mikaelian
Provivi, Inc
