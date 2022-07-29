The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Who Had Exposure to Lung Cancer in the Navy or at Work Before 1982 to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano About Compensation-It May Exceed $100,000

If your husband or dad now has lung cancer and prior to 1982 he had exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-please call the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 about compensation.” — New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NEWARK , NEW JERSEY, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband or dad has within the last twelve months been diagnosed with lung cancer in New Jersey or anywhere in the USA and prior to 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-please call remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 for a serious conversation about compensation. A financial compensation settlement package for a person like this might exceed $100,000.

"Most people who have recently developed lung cancer and who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the work or in the navy prior to 1982 never get compensated-because they do not realize that the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. To get compensated the person who now has lung cancer must be able to recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982. If the individual, we have just described sounds like your husband or dad please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

Some representative compensation results achieved by the lawyers at Danziger & De Llano for Navy Veterans or people who developed lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982 include:

* $1,354,000 Compensation Result received by an 81-year-old gentleman diagnosed with lung cancer who served in the US Navy as an Engineman and then spent his career working as an auto mechanic at various auto shops.

* $201,800 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 70 who served in the US Navy and then went to work as a flooring contractor installing various types of flooring.

* $215,000 Compensation Result received by a 63-year-old man who worked as a laborer and diesel mechanic at a steel mill.

* $441,000 Compensation Result received by a 74-year-old gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer and worked as a career drywall installer.

* $187,200 Compensation Result received by an 84-year-old gentleman who worked as a diesel mechanic and welder out of a local union.

The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere in New Jersey.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, a worker at one of New Jersey's half dozen plus power plants, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's or 1980's.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.