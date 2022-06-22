BCI Wins Most Popular HR Course Award

BCI announced that its “Exceptional Management Skills” course was named one of the Top 10 Most Popular HR Courses awards by Findcourses and Training Industry

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Communications, Inc. ( BCI ) today announced that its “ Exceptional Management Skills ” course was awarded the Top 10 Most Popular HR Courses by Findcourses.com, the world’s largest searchable database of corporate training providers and courses. “Exceptional Management Skills” was one of 5 courses from Baker Communications that received 5-star ratings from its customers.In addition to the Exceptional Management Skills course receiving this Top 10 Most Popular HR Courses award, four other courses received 5-star ratings: "Exceptional Presentation Skills," "Sales Management Systems" (also known as Pathways to Growth), Win-Win Negotiations workshop, and its award-winning "Customer Outcome Selling" which has recently undergone a complete refresh to reflect today’s hybrid selling environments. Its new name is Outcome Selling. All five of these courses are available in multiple formats including public workshops, in-person private workshops, virtual, and online.“We focus on the core skills which create effectiveness in one of the most difficult jobs in any organization - the manager," said Ted Baird, Vice President of Delivery and Customer Development. "We think that our heavy concentration on role-playing, coupled with multiple class activities is what makes these classes so effective. We give each learner multiple opportunities to practice each new concept that they learn. That practice together with the collaboration of the other class members makes for heavy engagement, high marks, and a lot of fun during each class.”The “Exceptional Management Skills” workshop is designed to enable supervisors and managers to practice and develop techniques for communication, conflict management, motivation, delegation, and evaluation. The company went on to say that these five basic concepts are the foundation of management, and their proper execution is based on knowing and understanding the employees working on the team. To enable that deeper understanding, managers learn about the behavioral styles of their employees so that they can more effectively communicate with and lead their teams.For more information on the “Exceptional Management Skills” workshop, visit https://www.bakercommunications.com/Exceptional-Management-Skills.htm . According to BCI, this course applies to all management roles within an organization.Another course that was recognized with 5-stars was BCI’s “Exceptional Presentations Skills” workshop. This is also a course that is applicable across many functional disciplines within a company. In this workshop, BCI concentrates on audience type, the technical aspects of great presentations, as well as how to achieve the desired impact. The workshop shows learners how to overcome their fear of public speaking, as well as the 7-38-55 rule of ensuring that their message is delivered effectively. Find out more about this course by visiting https://www.bakercommunications.com/exceptional_presentations.htm Together with the other three courses mentioned, these five courses also form the essential training for sales, marketing, purchasing, and many other disciplines within the company. Each adds another set of skills to a team’s skill portfolio.To find out more about Baker Communications’ award-winning workshops and online offerings, visit https://www.bakercommunications.com/catalog.html About Baker Communications, Inc.Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI use sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each team member.As one of America’s most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com

