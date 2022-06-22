Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,718 in the last 365 days.

Justin Brimmer Joins SHARE! Board: Executive will bring business management expertise to recovery nonprofit

SHARE! the first of its kind self-help support group agency has appointed longtime business management executive, Justin Brimmer CFP®, CAP® to its board of directors

SHARE! − the first of its kind self-help support group agency taps longtime business management executive, Justin Brimmer CFP®, CAP® to its board of directors

Justin Brimmer brings extensive behind-the-scenes business knowledge.”
— SHARE! CEO Ruth Hollman.

CULVER CITY, CA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! − the first of its kind self-help support group agency − has appointed longtime business management executive, Justin Brimmer CFP®, CAP® to its board of directors.

“I am excited to collaborate with SHARE! to achieve its goals of ending homelessness in Los Angeles and providing recovery and social support,” Brimmer said. “I look forward to working with SHARE!’s talented board to increase SHARE!’s efforts and reach.”

During the past 21 years, Brimmer has helped countless start-ups and small businesses grow their revenue, while also advising large corporations on how to remain financially viable in difficult markets. After serving as CFO of three companies, he founded Unorthodox Inc. – an entertainment and sports management firm based in Beverly Hills.

Brimmer earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-law from the University of California-Berkeley and his Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from Pepperdine University. A Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy, he holds the Certified Financial Planner designation, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 6, 7, 63 and 65 securities licenses, and an active insurance license in California.

“Justin Brimmer brings extensive behind-the-scenes business knowledge,” said SHARE! CEO Ruth Hollman. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to our board and look forward to utilizing his expertise to take our growing nonprofit to the next level.”

In addition to lending his time and talent to SHARE!, Brimmer is a board member with the Los Angeles Leadership Academy. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife and four children.

About SHARE!
Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Their participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, please see https://shareselfhelp.org.

Amy Prenner
The Prenner Group
+1 310-709-1101
email us here

You just read:

Justin Brimmer Joins SHARE! Board: Executive will bring business management expertise to recovery nonprofit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.