Justin Brimmer Joins SHARE! Board: Executive will bring business management expertise to recovery nonprofit

CULVER CITY, CA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! − the first of its kind self-help support group agency − has appointed longtime business management executive, Justin Brimmer CFP®, CAP® to its board of directors.

“I am excited to collaborate with SHARE! to achieve its goals of ending homelessness in Los Angeles and providing recovery and social support,” Brimmer said. “I look forward to working with SHARE!’s talented board to increase SHARE!’s efforts and reach.”

During the past 21 years, Brimmer has helped countless start-ups and small businesses grow their revenue, while also advising large corporations on how to remain financially viable in difficult markets. After serving as CFO of three companies, he founded Unorthodox Inc. – an entertainment and sports management firm based in Beverly Hills.

Brimmer earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-law from the University of California-Berkeley and his Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from Pepperdine University. A Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy, he holds the Certified Financial Planner designation, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 6, 7, 63 and 65 securities licenses, and an active insurance license in California.

“Justin Brimmer brings extensive behind-the-scenes business knowledge,” said SHARE! CEO Ruth Hollman. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to our board and look forward to utilizing his expertise to take our growing nonprofit to the next level.”

In addition to lending his time and talent to SHARE!, Brimmer is a board member with the Los Angeles Leadership Academy. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife and four children.

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Their participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, please see https://shareselfhelp.org.