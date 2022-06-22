Submit Release
Glance Inc JOINS THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE

I am excited about this integration with HubSpot. With this integration, SaaS growth marketers can organize contacts by SaaS journey goals and get hyper-segments and monetize their contacts better.”
— Roy Nallapeta, CEO at Glance Inc.

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Glance Inc announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

Glance provides ready-made intelligent segments and content cues organized by goals aligned with the user journey of a SaaS product. Glance collates signals across product analytics, CRM, website analytics, chat, and billing to create smart segments such as ready-to-upsell, churn risk, ready-to-pay, etc.

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

About Glance Inc:
Glance helps SaaS companies convert their email contacts to high-value long-term customers. They leverage first-party data, increase campaign performance, and decrease customer acquisition costs. It seamlessly integrates with marketing platforms, CRM, product analytics, and billing services. Glance's mission is to make it super easy for growth teams to get the right content delivered to the right audience with the tools they use in order to acquire lasting high-value customers.

Try Glance at https://glancehq.ai

