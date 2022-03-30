Glance Announces Integration Enabling Product-led Growth Marketing on ActiveCampaign

Hyper-segments by growth goals

Glance integration enables growth marketers to adopt product-led growth marketing in less than a day.

The custom objects integration with Glance allows SaaS businesses using ActiveCampaign to cut through the noise & achieve their growth goals.” — Travis Merle, Partner Manager at ActiveCampaign

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glance provides ready-made intelligent segments and content cues organized by goals aligned with the user journey of a SaaS product. Glance collates signals across product analytics, CRM, website analytics, chat, and billing to create smart segments such as ready-to-upsell, churn risk, ready-to-pay, etc.

Features and benefits of the ActiveCampaign integration include:

· The ability to organize contacts by SaaS journey goals

· Ready-made hyper-segmentation through lists and custom objects

· Content recommendations tonality, length, subject line keywords for each hyper-segment

Glance integrates seamlessly with ActiveCampaign and helps SaaS companies monetize their contact list and convert contacts into long-term customers. It enables growth marketers with product-led growth marketing setup in less than a day.

Glance’s ActiveCampaign app is available starting today on the ActiveCampaign app page, in both free and paid versions. For more information on the product, visit the website.

About Glance Inc: Glance helps SaaS companies convert their email contacts to high-value long-term customers. They leverage first-party data, increase campaign performance, and decrease customer acquisition costs. It seamlessly integrates with marketing platforms, CRM, product analytics, and billing services. Glance's mission is to make it super easy for growth teams to get the right content delivered to the right audience in the tools they use in order to acquire lasting high-value customers. Glance enables product-led growth marketing in less than a day. Try Glance at https://glancehq.ai

About ActiveCampaign: ActiveCampaign’s category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 750+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign’s customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com