Glance Joins NVIDIA Inception
DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glance Inc. today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.
Glance is a no-code AI-based email SaaS product focused on delivering AI-based insights and smart automation for SaaS marketers. They provide AI-graph-driven email contact clusters based on buyer intent, multi-dimensional and automated campaign recommendations, and sequencing. This results in high ROI, increased open, click, and click-to-open (CTOR) rates, together with greatly increased marketer productivity.
NVIDIA Inception will enable Glance with go-to-market support, advanced data science, AI, and HPC technologies. The program will also offer Glance the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
