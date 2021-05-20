Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,048 in the last 365 days.

Glance Joins NVIDIA Inception

We’re super excited about joining NVIDIA Inception. We’re building some path-breaking technology with graph-based AI. The NVIDIA inception program will help us get access to advanced AI resources.”
— Roy Nallapeta, CEO at Glance Inc.

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glance Inc. today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Glance is a no-code AI-based email SaaS product focused on delivering AI-based insights and smart automation for SaaS marketers. They provide AI-graph-driven email contact clusters based on buyer intent, multi-dimensional and automated campaign recommendations, and sequencing. This results in high ROI, increased open, click, and click-to-open (CTOR) rates, together with greatly increased marketer productivity.

NVIDIA Inception will enable Glance with go-to-market support, advanced data science, AI, and HPC technologies. The program will also offer Glance the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Roy Nallapeta
Glance Inc
email us here

You just read:

Glance Joins NVIDIA Inception

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.