Summer Skincare Tips from Vido's Health & Beauty USA
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
Summer Sun Can Cause Heat Rashes, Acne, and Other Skin Conditions
We all know that too much exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause skin cancer and other damage to your skin.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer sun can be dangerous to the skin, which is why Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is offering several tips to keep skin safe during the hot months ahead.
“We all know that too much exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause skin cancer and other damage to your skin,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “There are several easy-to-follow skincare tips that can keep your skin safe during the next few months.”
Plummer suggests several summer skincare tips, including:
1) Wear sunscreen and reapply regularly
2) Keep moisturizing
3) Exfoliate
4) Use lighter makeup
5) Keep drinking lots of water
“For decades, everyone sunbathed to get that perfect tan but now we know the sun’s UV rays damage your skin,” Plummer said. “The sun can cause skin cancer, sunburns, aging, heat rashes, wrinkles, and dry skin. Over time, your skin can begin to look leathery.”
During the summer, chlorinated water and ocean seawater also can cause dry skin and wrinkles.
“You have to take precautions during the summer to protect your skin,” said Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company. “Our Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products contain Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to help protect your skin’s appearance.”
Troy Plummer said Hemp Seed Oil moisturizes, reduces inflammation, and moderates oil production.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
● Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
“HSO offers a lot of health benefits for the skin,” Troy Plummer added.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
