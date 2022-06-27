Syntrio Releases New eLearning Series for Employment Discrimination Prevention
Modern training courses address employee concerns and help create healthy workplace cultures
Something needs to be done, and the eyes of the government are squarely focused on eradicating all forms of harassment and discrimination from the workplace.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the release of new elearning options for preventing employment discrimination.
— Jonathan Gonzalez, Senior Legal Counsel, Syntrio
Despite years of legislation, regulation, legal cases and other actions against employers, employment discrimination remains a major concern among employees in workplaces. In fiscal 2021, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission received 61,331 charges of discrimination. This number is far too high, as are the $350 million in monetary benefits collected by the agency on behalf of alleged discrimination victims.
Legislators and regulatory enforcement agencies have identified employee training as a key element of an effective compliance program and it is also critical to establishing an affirmative defense in the event a charge is raised.
“Something needs to be done, and the eyes of the government are squarely focused on eradicating all forms of harassment and discrimination from the workplace,” said Jonathan Gonzalez, Senior Legal Counsel, Syntrio. “This means organizations of all sizes need to expand their educational focus toward improving their workplace culture and a significant aspect of improvement comes from showing employees that discrimination will not be tolerated.”
Syntrio’s perspective is that building a healthy workplace culture is an essential building block to creating a high-performance culture where employees are highly engaged, demonstrate competency in their work and successfully collaborate for greater efficiency, effectiveness and innovation.
As a result, a modern new series has been added to Syntrio’s extensive employment law library to help organizations recognize and address employment discrimination in the workplace. The series also covers US laws related to employment discrimination and addresses reasonable accommodations for individuals with certain protected characteristics. Following are the new micro and foundational learning titles:
- Employment Discrimination: Maintaining a Fair Workplace (2)
- Employment Discrimination: Sex
- Employment Discrimination: Race, Color, and National Origin
- Employment Discrimination: Religion
- Employment Discrimination: Age
- Employment Discrimination: Disability
- Employment Discrimination: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity
Syntrio has made significant investments in its workplace culture model, and a large aspect of its philosophy revolves around empowering employees to speak up regarding concerns. Part of speaking up involves understanding when to do so, and all employers need to set aside training time for their employees because doing so is mutually beneficial.
Visit syntrio.com for more information, including essential guides and other valuable industry resources.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform, reporting hotline and case management system, and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
Edward Vesely
Syntrio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn