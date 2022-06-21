Job Corps Centers Nationwide Offer Students High Tech Driving Lessons Behind the Wheel of a Driving Simulator
Job Corps Use Year End Funds to Purchase VDI simulation-based technology reinforcing classroom instruction in driver education life skills course
Job Corps students from all walks of life have benefited from the safe, inclusive and real life driving situations that Virtual Driver Interactive provides.”EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced that thirty Job Corps centers nationwide have purchased VDI driving simulators to introduce “real world” obstacles, conditions and distractions to their students in a safe and controlled driving environment.
Driving is a necessary skill required by most people to get to/from their job every day. Realizing the importance of this skill, thirty Job Corps centers have purchased driving simulators using their year end funds and VDI’s GSA contract (GS-02F-0122W). Recent sales include Springdale Job Corps Center (OR), Blackwell Job Corps Center (WI), Treasure Island Job Corps Center (CA), Wolf Creek Job Corps Center (OR), and Columbia Basin Job Corps Center (WA). By adding simulation to their existing classroom and behind-the-wheel curriculum, they are now able to successfully train a large volume of students to get their driver’s license and attain a higher level of employability.
"Job Corps students from all walks of life have benefited from the safe, inclusive and real life driving situations that Virtual Driver Interactive provides," said Bonita V. Mason - Drivers Ed. Specialist at San Diego Job Corps. "Students are ready to face behind the wheel in real time once they complete the required lessons. Safety, reaction times, road conditions, traffic and unpredictable occurrences are all addressed in comfortable, controlled and safe settings. Virtual Driver Interactive allows each of our students to apply that knowledge and have more confident experiences once they are ready for the road."
The Job Corps program is administered by the United States Department of Labor that offers free-of-charge education and vocational training to young men and women ages 16 to 24. Job Corps are committed to providing their students with ‘success that lasts a lifetime’.
