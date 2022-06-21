IQM Quantum Computers CEO Dr. Jan Goetz to Keynote the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit Scheduled for 28 June 2022
At IQM, we relentlessly push the limits of quantum physics. We are proud to be building this future and to lead this disruption.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today announced that Dr. Jan Goetz, IQM Quantum Computers Chief Executive Officer, will be the Keynote Speaker of the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit. This one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions by the leading chief executives in quantum computing. This special event will take place online on the 28th of June 2022 at 10 am EST. To access the live broadcast online, please click here.
“We are very pleased that Dr. Jan Goetz will be the Keynote Speaker of the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit! Dr. Goetz is a highly respected global leader and a master inventor in the field of quantum computing,” said Maëva Ghonda, Global Quantum Computing IP Expert. “Under Dr. Goetz's leadership IQM has quickly expanded internationally and secured prized intellectual property (IP) in key jurisdictions, including China. Dr. Goetz is a named inventor on the company's key IP including China Patent No. CN214475006U, titled: Three-Dimensional Superconducting Quantum Bit and Quantum Computing Circuit.”
“At IQM, we relentlessly push the limits of quantum physics. We are proud to be building this future and to lead this disruption,” said Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM Quantum Computers. “In the future, quantum computers will solve problems which are impossible for us to solve right now. There are several use cases for quantum computers, from Chemistry, Pharmaceuticals, Transport, Security, Healthcare, and others.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is the top producer of unique quantum computing events and in-person experiences including quantum computing education courses, conferences, multimedia content. The Quantum AI Institute is proud to be the home of many innovative quantum programs, including the 30 quantum computing education courses, quantum computing conference and events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) the world's largest technical professional organization.
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: the United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
