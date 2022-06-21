Submit Release
Cordell Hull Bridge Reopens Following Inspection

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 02:35pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reopened the Cordell Hull Bridge this afternoon.

The bridge was deemed safe for travel at its current weight limit of 28 tons after minor repairs were made. Last week, inspectors concluded that what appeared to be a crack was simply corrosion on a steel member of the bridge.

Another short-term closure will be necessary in the coming weeks for more maintenance work that will likely be conducted during daytime hours. The date and time have not yet been determined.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

