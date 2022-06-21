Cordell Hull Bridge Reopens Following Inspection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reopened the Cordell Hull Bridge this afternoon.

The bridge was deemed safe for travel at its current weight limit of 28 tons after minor repairs were made. Last week, inspectors concluded that what appeared to be a crack was simply corrosion on a steel member of the bridge.

Another short-term closure will be necessary in the coming weeks for more maintenance work that will likely be conducted during daytime hours. The date and time have not yet been determined.

