Sayers is Thrilled to Spotlight Client Success with a New Addition to their Client Testimonial Series

This series is meant to offer insight for anyone that would like to learn more about the various IT solutions Sayers provides.

VERNON HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sayers is committed to supporting their clients’ transition to cloud-first IT systems. They are thrilled to showcase their client successes in their client testimonials series. The fifth video in the series features Rödl & Partner, a company that specializes in accounting, tax, and business consulting services for foreign-owned businesses operating in the United States.When Rödl & Partner began adopting cloud-first strategy, they struggled to keep pace with ever changing technology. They have since turned to Sayers as their Microsoft Azure Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) and have become successful in structuring and implementing updates to their IT systems with their help.The process for transitioning to a cloud-first strategy is seamless with Sayers. They work with their clients through every step of the process and offer unparalleled customer support. Their expert team is always ready to provide technical knowledge and training for their clients. They work diligently toward becoming an integral part of each client’s team.Kaleb Mercer, Director of IT, at USA Rödl & Partner had this to say: “(Sayers has) been, truthfully what we see as a true partnership,” Mercer says. “They come alongside us and in doing so, it’s not interjecting, it’s more offering.”Sayers is proud to foster their founding mission of helping businesses reach their IT goals and is eager to work directly with their clients toward that end.About the Company:Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL player, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their valued clientele. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their client’s IT infrastructure while fostering a strong rapport with them. This allows Sayers to offer the best solutions for each client’s distinctive challenges and empowers their clients to create an IT infrastructure that is uniquely suited to their individual needs. Contact Sayers today to learn more about their exceptional customer support and custom IT solutions.