Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,398 in the last 365 days.

Sayers is Thrilled to Spotlight Client Success with a New Addition to their Client Testimonial Series

This series is meant to offer insight for anyone that would like to learn more about the various IT solutions Sayers provides.

VERNON HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayers is committed to supporting their clients’ transition to cloud-first IT systems. They are thrilled to showcase their client successes in their client testimonials series. The fifth video in the series features Rödl & Partner, a company that specializes in accounting, tax, and business consulting services for foreign-owned businesses operating in the United States.

When Rödl & Partner began adopting cloud-first strategy, they struggled to keep pace with ever changing technology. They have since turned to Sayers as their Microsoft Azure Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) and have become successful in structuring and implementing updates to their IT systems with their help.

The process for transitioning to a cloud-first strategy is seamless with Sayers. They work with their clients through every step of the process and offer unparalleled customer support. Their expert team is always ready to provide technical knowledge and training for their clients. They work diligently toward becoming an integral part of each client’s team.

Kaleb Mercer, Director of IT, at USA Rödl & Partner had this to say: “(Sayers has) been, truthfully what we see as a true partnership,” Mercer says. “They come alongside us and in doing so, it’s not interjecting, it’s more offering.”

Sayers is proud to foster their founding mission of helping businesses reach their IT goals and is eager to work directly with their clients toward that end.


About the Company:
Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL player, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their valued clientele. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their client’s IT infrastructure while fostering a strong rapport with them. This allows Sayers to offer the best solutions for each client’s distinctive challenges and empowers their clients to create an IT infrastructure that is uniquely suited to their individual needs. Contact Sayers today to learn more about their exceptional customer support and custom IT solutions.

Chris Warfield
Sayers
+1 866-358-5226
hello@sayers.com

You just read:

Sayers is Thrilled to Spotlight Client Success with a New Addition to their Client Testimonial Series

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.