Use This Summer To Get Ready for College in the Fall with Guidance from AcademicInfluence.com

So many things to consider before heading to college! AcademicInfluence.com provides helpful tips, checklists, and much more to ensure a smooth start to school, whether attending on-campus or online. (Image credit: fstop123, Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro License)

Helpful tips, checklists, and timely reminders that cover how to get ready for college

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Success starts with smart planning. For students who will be attending college in the fall, this means establishing a summer game plan for managing the big transition to campus life.

To help ease that transition, AcademicInfluence.com provides 10 tips, a handy “getting ready for college” checklist, and ample supporting links in this information-packed guide:

10 Things to Do the Summer Before College

A sampling of the topics covered:

• Get All the Apps

• Plug In—Prepare Your Digital Hardware

• Research College Clubs and Activities

• Look for Jobs Around Campus

• Make the Rounds in Your Hometown

“One day you’re graduating from high school, and the next you’re living in a dorm on a university campus. That summer in-between flies by! ” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. “We’ve packed our years of college prep knowledge into one place where students, parents, and family can make sure every to-do list item is handled wisely. Students have enough to consider without worrying that they’ve forgotten some essential step in the college prep process. AcademicInfluence.com helps ease that worry.”

The guide includes a comprehensive, downloadable PDF shopping list of items to consider bringing to college, covering school supplies, electronics, household items, healthcare & toiletries, dorm necessities & decorations, and “fun stuff.” Also, the guide covers those essentials that might go overlooked such as verifying transfer credits, exploring work-study options, and even connecting with family members and friends before leaving for college.

This guide also contains a link to “How to Prepare for Online College This Summer,” a set of tips for students who will begin online college for the first time this fall. From setting up a remote workspace to connecting with academic advisers and even visiting the online college’s physical campus, online students get helpful advice and planning tips unique to their academic needs.

“Students have to make a lot of adjustments during those first weeks of college,” says Macosko. “With help from our guide, students can reduce the stress of those adjustments. With careful planning and a few smart moves this summer, students can start the new year focused on what really matters: succeeding in college.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. Its innovative and proprietary machine-learning technology—the InfluenceRanking™ Engine—scours the web’s top data repositories to map and measure the academic influence of a school or person. The result is better rankings for a better education. (See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced technology.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.