Charis Bible College Hosts Annual Summer Family Bible Conference in Woodland Park, July 5 – July 8

Everyone is invited to celebrate America’s birth as Charis Bible College presents In God We Trust July 3-4th

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Summer Family Bible Conference is a free, four-day event sponsored by Andrew Wommack Ministries. "It’s an event where the entire family can grow in faith while learning how to impact culture," according to a spokesperson.The conference will be held at Charis Bible College , in Woodland Park, Colorado, July 5– July 8. Sessions are available for the whole family: children (ages 5-12), youth (ages 13-17), and adults. Children under five are welcome; however, childcare will not be provided. Beautiful mountains and fresh air await the whole family at the Summer Family Bible Conference. On July 6, there will be a family barbeque (limited number of tickets available for sale) and activities for all ages. Guided campus tours will be available the same afternoon from 2-4 p.m. Go to the Public Relations table for details.If you are in Woodland Park on July 3rd or 4th, everyone is invited to celebrate America’s birth as Charis Bible College presents In God We Trust, an original stage production.To find out more and register , go to InGodWeTrustMusical.com. On both days, the musical will be kicked off with the local sheriff’s department presenting the color guard. Honoring our country and its heritage is something you won’t want to miss.The conference is free, but registration is required for all attendees, including youth and children. To register for this free conference or to purchase barbeque tickets, go online to summerfamily.org.For more information contact:Public Relations at PublicRelations@awmcharis.comOr call 719.464.5619--30--