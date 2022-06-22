Athina Soultani, 'The Touch of Art'

The Last Summer Beautiful Pebbles Joyful Smile

Athina Soultani wants to touch people with her art and share a positive message with the world.

The concept of my art is to share a positive message for this world and a better world. ” — Athina Soultani

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athina Soultani has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from Greece, this Award-winning realist artist has earned world recognition for her mesmerizing imagery. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

'The Touch of Art'

"I am an award-winning realist artist from Athens, Greece. I work with graphite pencils, colored pencils, soft pastels, and Aquarelle. The concept of my art is to share a positive message for this world and a better world. I want to touch people with my art and travel to see the beauties that this world has and give people hope for a better, more peaceful world and a better quality of life without the stress of a modern lifestyle. Art is always a way of expressing myself and passing the message that we can achieve more as individuals and as nations if we genuinely believe in ourselves in these difficult years.

The Children in Aswan, Egypt, are impoverished. They don't have food, they don't have clean, safe water to drink, they don't have good and clean clothes, they don't have shoes, they don't have schools, and the very few schools that there are all are in terrible conditions, but with such circumstances, these children are happy very kind and have learned always smile."

Athina Soultani was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://circle-arts.com/athina-soultani/



.

News provided by