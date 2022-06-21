Live the festival of the sun in Quito
The Inti Raymi or Festival of the Sun is one of the most important ancestral traditions of the indigenous culture
The city of Quito and its surroundings are preparing for one of the most special celebrations of the year, the summer solstice in the middle of the world.QUITO, ECUADOR, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito is the only capital in the world crossed by the equatorial line, which divides the planet into two hemispheres, so it has a privileged geographical location that influences its climatic benefits and positions it as the city of eternal Spring.
At the spot located in the middle of the world, today Quito celebrates the summer solstice on June 21, the annual time when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky, producing the longest day and the shortest night of the year.
In the Capital of the Center of the World, the Inti Raymi or Festival of the Sun is one of the most important ancestral traditions of the indigenous culture and is the ideal setting to experience Andean rituals such as the Hatun Armay Chishi, an energetic cleansing bath that takes place every exact day of the solstice.
Besides, Quito presents a varied offer of cultural activities related to this date, especially in sites related to the Quitu-Cara culture or the Incas such as the Pucara de Rumicucho, the Middle of the World or the archaeological museums of Tulipe, Florida and Rumipamba.
The summer solstice is one of the four most important festivities, and it is the ideal date to appreciate the event of light in the heritage churches of El Sagrario, San Francisco or La Compañía de Jesús, which were built in alignment with the sun's rays.
Visit Quito, discover its ancestry and live the Inti Raymi experience!
The Inti Raymi is the symbol of the gratitude that the Andean peoples offer to Pacha Mama (Mother Earth) for the kindness of having allowed a good production and harvest, a milestone that they celebrate with music and dance. Its mythological leader Aya Uma, characterized by his amazing clothing loaded with symbols that tells the story of the indigenous people, inspires new generations to be entrepreneurs, strong and honest.
This festivity is celebrated in every corner of the capital of Ecuador, in addition to Quito, nearby attractions such as the Cochasqui pyramids and the Peguche waterfall, in the provinces of Pichincha and Imbabura.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to set foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converges the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was the first Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In addition to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, the Andes, and the Amazon.
