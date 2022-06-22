Acumera is now a preferred provider for CHS Inc. POS Protect+ program
Adding Acumera to our product offerings has given our service team a host of new tools and utilities to enhance our customer experience.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumera — a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for edge computing, network operations, visualization and security — today announced that it is now certified by CHS Inc. as a preferred payment solution for convenience stores through its POS Protect+ program.
— Bob McDonald, Director of Technical Resources, Minnesota Petroleum Service
Acumera, a managed network service provider (MNSP), will provide CHS Inc. dealers with network support, outage detection and port-level visibility of network devices through Acumera’s proprietary AcuVigil™ dashboard. In addition, Acumera will deploy its catalog of security, monitoring, analytics and PCI compliance tools. Acumera’s edge computing workloads help to reduce the number of third-party connections and devices at stores.
“Adding Acumera to our product offerings has given our service team a host of new tools and utilities to enhance our customer experience. Additional services like Verifone Commander backup, secure POS connectivity with AcuLink™ remote access, and visibility through the AcuVigil dashboard has greatly enhanced our technicians’ ability to be responsive to our customers’ needs,” said Bob McDonald, Director of Technical Resources, Minnesota Petroleum Service. Beth Anderson-Bandemer, Store Manager, Duquette General Store, a client of Minnesota Petroleum Service, added “Acumera and Minnesota Petroleum Service have been easy to work with. Their team has been very responsive and everything has been working great.”
Acumera’s VP of Convenience Store Sales, Dan Gleeson, added “Acumera is proud to expand our relationship with CHS and the POS Protect+ program. We are dedicated to providing unparalleled support to c-store customers with hardware and software solutions that provide high reliability, visibility, security, and ease of use. Acumera’s 24x7x365 network operations center support and AcuVigil dashboard access will enable proactive monitoring and real-time support to speed time-to-resolution, reduce downtime, and protect store revenue.”
Core benefits provided by Acumera for the POS Protect+ program will include:
• Improved site uptime with proactive 24x7x365 network operations center support
• Enhanced visibility with AcuVigil dashboard access
• Keep sites up and running with automatic cellular failover service
• Securely transmit transaction data with PCI-compliant technologies
• Gain AcuLink secure, remote, on-demand access from the Gilbarco or Verifone help desk
Additional benefits include: Next-generation firewall service, management and visualization of network segmentation, PCI ASV External Scans, Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) portal for compliance, network diagrams, and other PCI resources.
About Acumera
We make the edge work — every time, everywhere you need it. Acumera’s solutions extend your infrastructure to the edge, enabling real-time computation to deliver value to your business. Whether you have 10 locations or 10,000+, Acumera’s combination of edge computing, networking, security, and 24/7 support gives you the flexibility to manage and scale your distributed networks while unlocking unlimited possibilities for innovation. As network security leaders and edge originators, Acumera gives you the immediacy of localized computing with the power of the cloud. Learn more at acumera.com.
Acumera, AcuVigil, AcuLink, Reliant Platform and the Acumera logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Acumera Inc. in the United States and other countries.
About CHS
CHS is a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, we’re committed to creating connections to empower agriculture, helping our owners and customers grow their businesses. CHS Payment Solutions is the single source for your credit card processing needs, including protection for your POS and in-store data.
